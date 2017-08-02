Shane McMahon Adds Intriguing Wrinkle to AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens WWE Feud

Credit: WWE.com

To shake up the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens saga, WWE added Shane McMahon, an authority figure whose presence will create a welcome subplot.

The SmackDown commissioner had to deal with an incensed Owens after the bruiser failed to defeat Styles for the United States Championship on Tuesday night. He soon found himself a part of this ongoing rivalry.

During the bout, Owens inadvertently clocked referee Mike Chioda. The official then made a major gaffe, counting to three while Owens' shoulders were clearly off the mat. Owens stormed backstage to demand justice and a rematch, all while trying to wrap his hands around Chioda's throat.

Owens will get his wish at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 20, but McMahon will be wearing the striped shirt that night.

Shane O'Mac as the guest referee will freshen up what is becoming a familiar matchup. Styles and Owens have now fought for the U.S. title three times in the past 10 days and have met 10 times in various matches since May, per CageMatch.net.

Credit: WWE.com

McMahon will give the feud something new. His tense relationship with Owens and bitter feud with Styles earlier this year will create suspense at SummerSlam. His star power is an added bonus.

Plus, this could easily be the impetus for an Owens vs. McMahon rivalry.

ProWrestling.net columnist Will Pruett is certainly sold on that clash:

We may see the foundation built for that bout at SummerSlam. We may see McMahon and Styles' past come into play.

Heading into the last Styles vs. KO title bout, WWE has an increased number of options to toy with.