    Roy Miller, Kansas City Chiefs Agree to Contract

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Miller (97) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs boosted their defensive line depth by agreeing to terms with Roy Miller on Wednesday. 

    The Chiefs announced Miller's agreement via Twitter. Miller's agent, Mike McCartney, tweeted the deal is for one year. 

    Miller spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording a career-high four sacks in 2015. His 2016 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles in Week 7 against the Oakland Raiders that landed him on injured reserve. 

    After the Jaguars released Miller in March, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted he could be an option for teams seeking a two-down nose tackle. 

    The Chiefs lost Dontari Poe in the middle of their defensive line when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. They did bring in Bennie Logan to take over as their primary nose tackle, with Montori Hughes and Cam Thomas in backup roles. 

    Miller had a successful 2015 season as a run-stuffing nose tackle. The Chiefs will be betting on him returning to that form at the age of 30 next season, making him a solid low-cost investment.

