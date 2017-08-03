MLB Metrics 101: The 5 Teams That Regularly Dominate the Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Making good deals during Major League Baseball's trade deadline season is no easy feat. Most of them either go bad or go nowhere.

There are some teams, however, who've done well over the years. Bleacher Report's MLB Metrics 101 is here to give them their due credit now that the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline has passed.

Hello, and welcome back. A couple of weeks ago, the topic was the most brutal trade deadline fails of the 2000s. Flip that topic on its head, and major fails for one team become major wins for another.

That is a nice segue this week's topic: Which teams have done really well in deadline deals?

All July trades from 2000 through 2014 (a nice 15-year sample size) qualify for consideration. For how they'll be sorted, read on for more.