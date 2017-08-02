Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Anthony Martial, Serge Aurier

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Anthony Martial is reportedly open to joining Inter Milan as part of a deal taking Ivan Perisic to Manchester United.

According to Jean-Lucas Mascaro of Calciomercato, United are still in the hunt for Perisic and "have been in constant contact with the player's agent Fali Ramadani" whilst trying to "re-open a dialogue" with the Nerazzurri, who aren't prepared to accept less than €50 million.

As a result of United's "constant pressure," Inter have reiterated their own interest in Martial "as they already have the player's okay."

The Frenchman failed to build on a promising first season at Old Trafford last year but has impressed thus far in pre-season.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed him after an electric performance against Real Madrid in which he assisted Jesse Lingard following a mazy run:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News has also been impressed with him:

While the Red Devils are right to pursue further attacking talent this summer, particularly given Martial underperformed last year, he's a superb prospect who still has much to give in Manchester.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone believes United should keep the Frenchman:

Martial has a considerable ceiling and is still young, so the Red Devils should give him the opportunity to reach it.

If they do and manager Jose Mourinho can bring the best out of him, they'll reap the rewards for years to come.

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports News, United are not interested in signing Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Mirror's David Maddock had reported they had agreed a £27 million deal for the Ivorian right-back, but with United thus far struggling to land Perisic, the club "are not currently pursuing other targets."



Antonio Valencia was revitalised last season under Mourinho and was among United's top performers, but he turns 32 on August 4.

It would be prudent for the club to begin preparations for replacing him, but it's not an area in need of desperate reinforcement this summer.

Aurier, 24, might not be a bad choice when they do get round to replacing Valencia, but his capture would also bring off-field considerations, as he is currently prohibited from entering the UK after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer last year.