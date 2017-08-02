WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 2

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The return of Asuka and Johnny Gargano may have dominated discussion ahead of Wednesday's broadcast but NXT was shaken to its core in the main event of this week's show, courtesy of Kyle O'Reilly's stunning debut.

The former Ring of Honor champion battled Aleister Black in a phenomenal wrestling match. Though he came up short, he made it abundantly clear that he figures to play a massive part in NXT's future.

Gargano picked up a quality win over a game Raul Mendoza while Asuka ran her mouth about her dominant NXT Women's Championship reign and ended up regretting it following the Eclipse from Ember Moon.

Another superb hour of television in the books, NXT appears ready to steal the show out from underneath the main roster come SummerSlam weekend.