WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 2
The return of Asuka and Johnny Gargano may have dominated discussion ahead of Wednesday's broadcast but NXT was shaken to its core in the main event of this week's show, courtesy of Kyle O'Reilly's stunning debut.
The former Ring of Honor champion battled Aleister Black in a phenomenal wrestling match. Though he came up short, he made it abundantly clear that he figures to play a massive part in NXT's future.
Gargano picked up a quality win over a game Raul Mendoza while Asuka ran her mouth about her dominant NXT Women's Championship reign and ended up regretting it following the Eclipse from Ember Moon.
Another superb hour of television in the books, NXT appears ready to steal the show out from underneath the main roster come SummerSlam weekend.
Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza
Johnny Gargano returned to the NXT Arena for the first time since TakeOver: Orlando, where he was betrayed and brutally assaulted by former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa.
His opponent was Cruiserweight Classic competitor Raul Mendoza, seeking a major upset over "Johnny Wrestling."
Gargano out-wrestled his opponent early, surviving every attempt at a reversal and appearing confidently in control of the bout. Mendoza utilized his athleticism, though, to evade his opponent and deliver a big kick to the face.
Gargano withstood the onslaught and forced a tapout, courtesy of the Gargano Escape.
Result
Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza.
Grade
A
Analysis
Johnny Wrestling looked fantastic here and the NXT faithful clearly love him. That will do wonders with getting fans to accept him in whatever high-profile role the writers have for him.
He showcased his offense but also reminded the fans of how sympathetic he can be, which is one of his strongest suits. It worked here and established the type of worker and character he will be.
Asuka Addresses Ember Moon
Asuka returned to NXT Arena Wednesday night and addressed her match with Ember Moon at TakeOver: Brooklyn.
She reasserted her stance that Moon is not ready for her, to which the No. 1 contender responded by interrupting Asuka's promo and coming face-to-face with the champion in the ring.
A brawl between the two broke out, each unloading on the other. Asuka caught Moon with a big kick and disposed of her at ringside. Moon then scaled the ropes and delivered Eclipse, laying Asuka out and drawing a huge ovation from the NXT fans.
Moon resisted the urge to pick up the title, opting to wait until she could hold it rightfully.
Grade
A+
Analysis
The short, concise promo segments are something NXT has always done magnificently.
Asuka came out and made her point. Ember responded. They brawled and Moon delivered an emphatic exclamation mark that popped the crowd and generated heat for their upcoming rematch.
That is wrestling booking 101 and something the main roster creative team would be wise to replicate.
Sonya Deville vs. Jenna Van Bemel
Sonya Deville returned to the ring Wednesday, battling Jenna Van Bemel in singles competition.
Deville toyed with her opponent early, sparring with her before delivering a wicked kick to the midsection. Her opponent would gain momentary control of the bout but Deville caught her in an armbar and tapped her out.
Result
Sonya Deville defeated Jenna Van Bemel
Grade
C
Analysis
Her potential and athleticism are obvious but Sonya Deville is nowhere near seasoned yet to be able to work with someone in a squash match and produce an effective match. She looks out of her element and in desperate need of someone to play off of.
Not to mention someone to carry her and give her a taste of what a long, competitive match actually is. Only after she fully understands how to better portray her character and introduce those elements into her in-ring game will she be ready to star in a squash.
Aleister Black vs. Kyle O'Reilly
Hideo Itami hit the ring, frustrated over his ongoing rivalry with Kassius Ohno, and ran his mouth for a few moments.
The arrival of Aleister Black brought that to an end and the Black Mass knocked the Japanese star unconscious.
Black patiently awaited the revelation of his next opponent. Ring of Honor alum Kyle O'Reilly made his NXT debut to a thunderous ovation, becoming the second member of Red Dragon to battle Black in his debut match.
Black obliterated O'Reilly with a kick heading into the commercial break and remained in control coming out of it.
O'Reilly rebounded, trapping Black in a leg bar and working over his Achille's tendon. The Superstars exchanged slaps, a hard one by Black forcing his opponent to break the hold.
O'Reilly grounded Black and trapped him in a hammerlock, apparently targeting the left arm of his opponent. He maintained hold of the submission and unloaded a flurry of forearm strikes as Black dared him to hit him.
Strikes flew late, each Superstar unloading on the other with wicked kicks to the body. They traded boots to the face late, added in knee strikes and back fists but it was Black who blasted O'Reilly with a desperation Black Mass to score the win.
Result
Aleister Black defeated Kyle O'Reilly
Grade
A+
Analysis
Some guys debut with a grand in-ring promo. Others are trotted out to interrupt a Superstar and ignite a rivalry.
Then there are those wrestlers who are thrown in the ring with another damn fine wrestler and allowed to create magic. Black and O'Reilly beat the living hell out of each other in this main event. Black's toughness and relentlessness was on display while O'Reilly introduced himself to those unaware of his track record via a series of strikes and a submission that rattled jaws and hurt muscles.
At this point, management would be wise to let Black wrestle every incoming Ring of Honor product.
Speaking of which, isn't there a former Ring of Honor world heavyweight champion on the market?