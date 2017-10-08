Frank Gore Passes Eric Dickerson for 7th-Most Rushing Yards in NFL History

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore has moved into seventh place on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's total of 13,259 yards on Sunday.



Gore's history-making run came in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore entered the 2017 season 194 yards behind Dickerson. His ascent up the career-rushing leaderboard has been quiet, and his longevity and greatness have managed to fly under the radar throughout his career.

A third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, Gore established himself as one of the NFL's most reliable weapons. He entered this season with nine seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards, two shy of tying Emmitt Smith's NFL record of 11.

In 2016, Gore became the first Colts running back to break the 1,000-yard rushing barrier since 2007 when Joseph Addai accomplished the feat.

After the final game of last season when he surpassed 1,000 yards, Gore was both humble and deflected credit to players around him for being able to pull it off.

"It's a blessing, especially coming here and haven't gotten it done since 2007," Gore told reporters. "It is special to me because the guys up front who all have been here just hearing what they can't do and they proved people wrong, so it's real big."

The 34-year-old isn't as elusive as he was at his peak, but Cyrus Geller of Pro Football Focus did note Gore's overall grade of 70.9 ranked a respectable 27th out of 62 qualified running backs.

Despite his advanced age—especially at a position not known for longevity—Gore still has a competitive edge that he brings on the football field at all times.

"You always have to rein him in," Colts coach Chuck Pagano told reporters during training camp. "He's a passionate, passionate guy—you guys know that. He understands the importance of practice. Winning is important, but preparation is vital."

Gore's determination, drive and durability have put him in serious consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after he decides to retire. His ability to produce on a football field and stay healthy suggest he should be able to keep playing well beyond the 2017 season.