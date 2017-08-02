Pete Rose Won't Attend Phillies Alumni Weekend After Statutory Rape Allegation

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday that Pete Rose would not be attending the team's Alumni Weekend:

The news comes in the wake of court documents revealing an allegation against Rose that claimed he committed statutory rape in the 1970s, per William Weinbaum of ESPN.com.

The unidentified woman said in a sworn statement she had sexual relations with Rose before turning 16. Per Weinbaum's report, "Rose acknowledged he had a sexual relationship with the woman in court documents made public Monday, but he said his information and belief was that it started when she was 16."

He said he began having sex with the woman in 1975, when he was 34. Rose was married and had two children at the time.

Rose has maintained the affair was confined to Ohio and that criminal charges cannot be brought against him as it is past the statute of limitations in that state. The woman said in her statement that the pair had sex in other states as well, however, which could involve varying consent laws.

The accusation is a part of John Dowd's defense after Rose filed a defamation case against the former MLB special counsel, who led the investigation into the former MLB player's baseball gambling while manager of the Cincinnati Reds. That stemmed from Dowd claiming "in a 2015 radio interview that Rose had underage girls delivered to him at spring training and committed statutory rape," per Weinbaum.

Rose, 76, played for the Phillies from 1979-83, helping lead the team to a 1980 World Series title.