Jim Ross Says 'Word on the Street' Is Jon Jones Is Interested in 'WWE Payday'

Legendary WWE announcer Jim Ross wrote Monday that there is talk of UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones wanting to work with WWE at some point in the future.

In his blog, JR revealed that "word on the street" suggests Jones has interest in a "WWE payday" should the opportunity present itself down the line.

Jones is embroiled in a public rivalry with current WWE Universal champion and former UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

After Jones defeated Daniel Cormier by knockout to win the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 214, he called out the Beast Incarnate, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press: "Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon."

Lesnar responded to the challenge by saying, "Be careful what you wish for, young man."

The 40-year-old Lesnar hasn't fought in UFC since beating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 last year, although the decision was overturned to a no contest following a positive drug test from Lesnar.

Lesnar is in the midst of a one-year suspension that is frozen until he re-enters the USADA drug-testing pool, and although there were rumors he re-entered recently, UFC denied it, per Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com.

If Lesnar and Jones do clash in the Octagon, it could pave the way for them to meet again in a WWE ring at some point after that.

Lesnar and Jones are two of the biggest draws in combat sports, and the fan interest would likely be significant regardless of when and where they collide.

