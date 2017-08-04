MotoGP Grand Prix of Czech Republic 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream, Top Riders

Jens Meyer/Associated Press

MotoGP will return from its 2017 summer break on Sunday, as the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic is on tap.

Three-time world champion Marc Marquez will lead the pack into the second half of the season, hoping to build off his win in Germany. He holds a minimal lead over Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso, who both disappointed at the Sachsenring and will be primed to do better in Brno.

Sunday's race will start at 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. ET). The full schedule can be found on MotoGP's official website.

Top Riders

After a slow start to the season, Marquez finds himself in a familiar position at the end of the summer break―at the top of the overall standings. He's finished on the podium in his last three races, winning in Germany to pass Vinales and claim the lead.

The Spaniard has won three titles in MotoGP thanks to his remarkable consistency and versatility. The 24-year-old thrives when racing with the lead, taking advantage of the clean air to build his advantage, and a good start in Brno will once again be crucial.

As shared by MotoGP's official Twitter account, Marquez's form has once again been stellar when looking at the full 2017 campaign:

But the most talked-about rider this year has been Vinales, who has exploded on to the scene. He took the first two races of the season and added a third win in France, before cooling off in the final races before the summer break.

The 22-year-old now finds himself in a title race he will have dreamed of, but probably not expected at the start of the year. Whether or not Vinales can handle that kind of pressure at such a young age is anyone's guess―Marquez was ready for it during his first successful campaign, but many have needed more seasoning before they took the next step.

Vinales knows the coming races will be crucial:

Dovizioso took the win in Italy and Catalunya, powering his surge up the standings, but he failed to make the podium in the Netherlands and Germany. As of right now, the Italian appears to be an outsider in the title race.

Veteran Valentino Rossi and Spain's Dani Pedrosa make up the rest of the top five, and the latter sits just 26 points behind compatriot Marquez. Both have experience and are just one good result away from a serious challenge at the top―Pedrosa in particular could stand out in the Czech Republic, with wins there in 2012 and 2014.