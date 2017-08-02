Joel Embiid Expects to Be Ready for 76ers Training Camp After Knee Surgery

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is currently taking part in non-contact drills and said he should be ready to participate in Sixers training camp following knee surgery.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated passed along the update Wednesday and noted the post player's next step will be getting cleared for five-on-five work.

Embiid missed the first two years of his professional career due to foot problems. He returned last season to average 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 assists across 31 games en route to earning a place on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

His campaign came to an early end in February due to a torn meniscus in his left knee, which eventually required surgery in late March.

He told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.com after the procedure the injury wasn't as bad as originally thought.

"I feel very lucky," Embiid said. "When I went into that surgery, I went in thinking I was going to have a six-month recovery. That's what they told me: six months or more. I'm thinking, 'No, not again.'"

He added: "When they did the MRI [before the surgery], it looked like my meniscus was fully torn. But when they got it in there, they realized that wasn't the case. It really turned out to be nothing, just a small, little thing. So that's very good."

NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Numbers to Know Heading into 2017 NBA Draft Jonah Bolden NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for 76ers Rookie Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers Kevin Durant Game 1 Dunk Compilation Right Arrow Icon

His consistent injury woes since the 76ers selected him with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft likely mean the team will be cautious with Embiid once camp gets underway. The last thing the organization needs is another long-term setback.

That said, the center is a major piece of a rebuilt roster that also features Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons—the last two No. 1 overall picks—along with Dario Saric, Jahlil Okafor, Richaun Holmes and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, among others, representing the franchise's rewards for "trusting the process."

It's impossible to know exactly how good the Sixers could be until all of those rising stars manage to stay healthy together for an entire season, though.