Evan Longoria Becomes 2nd Player in Rays History to Hit for Cycle

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria went 4-for-5 with a single, double, triple and home run during Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros. In doing so, he became just the second player in Rays history to hit for the cycle, per ESPN Stats & Info.

2017 has been a particularly strong year for the cycle, as six players have achieved the feat. That's currently tied for the third most since 1920.

The only other Rays player to complete the cycle was B.J. Upton, who slashed .255/.336/.422 in his eight years with the team.

Longoria is no stranger to setting records with the Rays in his now-decade-long tenure. In addition to tying the record for most cycles in a Rays uniform, Longoria holds the throne for most games with three homers (two) and walk-off bombs (five).

He's no stranger to major league hardware, either. In addition to being voted Rookie of the Year back in 2008, Longoria collected three consecutive All-Star nods, two consecutive Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger across his first three seasons. The 31-year-old has also finished top 10 in Most Valuable Player voting on three occasions.

Though his production has trailed off somewhat with age, Longoria is still a great asset for the Rays. This season, he's slashing .276/.328/.469 with 17 homers and 65 RBI across 461 plate appearances.

Longoria and the Rays will face Dallas Keuchel and the Astros on Wednesday. The southpaw owns an impressive 9-0 record with a 1.94 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.