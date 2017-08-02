    Evan Longoria Becomes 2nd Player in Rays History to Hit for Cycle

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffAugust 2, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 01: Evan Longoria #3 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a home run in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria went 4-for-5 with a single, double, triple and home run during Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros. In doing so, he became just the second player in Rays history to hit for the cycle, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    2017 has been a particularly strong year for the cycle, as six players have achieved the feat. That's currently tied for the third most since 1920.

    The only other Rays player to complete the cycle was B.J. Upton, who slashed .255/.336/.422 in his eight years with the team.

    Longoria is no stranger to setting records with the Rays in his now-decade-long tenure. In addition to tying the record for most cycles in a Rays uniform, Longoria holds the throne for most games with three homers (two) and walk-off bombs (five).

    He's no stranger to major league hardware, either. In addition to being voted Rookie of the Year back in 2008, Longoria collected three consecutive All-Star nods, two consecutive Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger across his first three seasons. The 31-year-old has also finished top 10 in Most Valuable Player voting on three occasions.

    Though his production has trailed off somewhat with age, Longoria is still a great asset for the Rays. This season, he's slashing .276/.328/.469 with 17 homers and 65 RBI across 461 plate appearances.

    Longoria and the Rays will face Dallas Keuchel and the Astros on Wednesday. The southpaw owns an impressive 9-0 record with a 1.94 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      A-Rod 'Close to Tapping Out' During 2014 PED Suspension

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Report Cards Entering August

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Phillies Cancel Pete Rose Ceremony Amid Rape Allegations

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Deadline Trades That Should've Happened

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report