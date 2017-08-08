Biggest College Football X-Factors Who Can Make or Break Their Team

0 of 9

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Oklahoma's Jeffery Mead hasn't made much of an impact in his first three seasons, but his senior-year contributions could be what propels the team to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama, USC, Ohio State and Florida State have been well-established as the preseason favorites to reach the CFP. Those teams don't need X-factors to become the best in the country.

However, there are more than a dozen teams just on the other side of that cut line who could vie for a national championship if just one breakout candidate lives up to his potential.

It's from that collection of teams that we've selected CFB's biggest X-factors and listed them on the following slides in alphabetical order by school.

Please note this is not intended to capture every team with a decent shot at reaching college football's final four.

Of particular note, Georgia, Oklahoma State and Washington do not appear on the list, even though all three could open the season in the AP Top 10. The teams making the cut simply have roster situations with clearer opportunities for X-factors to thrive.