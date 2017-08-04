Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich German Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will battle it out for their sixth German Super Cup title on Saturday when they clash at Signal Iduna Park.

The pair have won the trophy five times apiece, and Saturday's winner will become the most successful team in the competition's history.

Unsurprisingly, the duo have plenty of recent history in the competition having met four times since its return from a 14-year hiatus in 2010, with each side winning twice.

Read on for a preview of the contest, but first here are the viewing details you need to catch the curtain-raiser for the upcoming Bundesliga season.

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), Fox Network (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Player (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Dortmund won the pair's last encounter in April when they triumphed 3-2 in the DFB-Pokal semi-final, while both teams won their Bundesliga meetings at home.

Neither side comes into the clash on the back of a strong pre-season.

BVB haven't enjoyed the best of starts under new coach Peter Bosz, having lost to Rot-Weiss Essen, Espanyol and Atalanta.

German football writer Lars Pollmann noted the team are yet to take shape under the Dutchman:

Meanwhile, Bayern have begun life without Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso in similarly uninspiring fashion in their pre-season friendlies.

The Bavarians have been defeated by Arsenal, both Milan sides and were shot down 3-0 at home to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Dortmund writer Luca Gierl isn't overly eager ahead of the match as a result of the two sides' poor performances:

From a Bayern perspective, the match could bring a positive in the form of summer recruits James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso making their competitive debuts for the team.

Indeed, while neither side are currently at their best, there will still be a great deal of talent on show, which could make for an entertaining contest.

The match may have relatively little bearing on the Bundesliga season, but it will nevertheless be a healthy confidence-booster for the winner to take into the campaign.