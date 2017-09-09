    Ederson Suffers Cheek, Jaw Injury in Collision With Sadio Mane vs. Liverpool

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 26: Ederson of Manchester City during the International Champions Cup 2017 match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was stretchered off in Saturday's clash with Liverpool after colliding with Sadio Mane.    

    The Independent's Miguel Delaney provided an update on the 'keeper after he and Mane came together in a 50-50 challenge on the edge of the area, for which the Senegal winger received a red card:

    Football journalist Raphael Honigstein believes that, per the laws of the game, referee Jon Moss was correct to issue Mane a red:

    City manager Pep Guardiola brought the Brazilian stopper to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in a deal worth £35 million with a view to quelling the 'keeper chaos that unravelled after Claudio Bravo was signed from Barcelona.

    Bravo's arrival led to Joe Hart's loan expulsion to Torino, but the Chilean successor disappointed on numerous occasions and eventually found himself duelling for his No. 1 role with former fringe figure Willy Caballero.

    Ederson is yet to make an appearance for Brazil's senior national team but has earned five caps for the Selecao's under-23 side.

    Guardiola will hope to welcome his prospect back into the fold as swiftly as possible in the hope that he can provide the calm, ball-playing presence he's always desired between the posts at the Etihad.

    Should Ederson be unable to play a part in the upcoming games against Feyenoord and Watford, Bravo is likely to deputise in the hopes City can maintain their UEFA Champions League and Premier League title aspirations.

