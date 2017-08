Bob Levey/Getty Images

Fact: Evan Longoria hit for the cycle in the Tampa Bay Rays' 6-4 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, joining B.J. Upton (2009) as the only players in franchise history to hit for the cycle.

Source: B/R Insights