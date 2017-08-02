Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox (59-49) will go for a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians (57-48) as small home favorites on the Vegas lines for Wednesday's nationally televised series finale at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have won the first two games by a combined score of 18-12 and hope to continue their hot hitting against an Indians team looking to break a three-game losing streak.

Betting line: The Red Sox opened as -124 favorites (wager $124 to win $100); the total is at 10 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.6-5.0, Red Sox (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Indians can pay on the MLB lines

Cleveland had won nine a row prior to its skid, so there will be no panic in the visitors' dugout in Boston. Thursday's 12-10 loss was a wild affair that saw the Indians take an early 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning before giving five back in the bottom half of the frame. Then they led 10-9 going into the bottom of the ninth before surrendering a game-winning three-run home run to catcher Christian Vazquez.

Cleveland center fielder Austin Jackson had made an amazing catch to rob Hanley Ramirez of a home run in the fifth inning. Trevor Bauer (9-8, 5.25 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Tribe here, and he has won his last two starts, allowing four runs and 13 hits in a combined 13 innings.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

You might think that Cleveland might have the edge in the starting pitching matchup, but Rick Porcello (4-14, 4.55 ERA) has been solid lately despite losing each of his last four starts. Porcello has given up more than three runs only once during that stretch, with the Red Sox getting blanked twice and totaling just four runs in his other two outings.

The Red Sox should be able to keep putting runs up on the board against Bauer, who is 3-5 in nine road starts with a 6.69 ERA. That's not good obviously, but it's good for Boston.

Smart betting pick

The Red Sox jumped back ahead of the New York Yankees for the lead in the American League East with Tuesday's victory, and they want to stay there. The pressure is on in Beantown, and Boston could use a confidence boost with a sweep of the AL Central leaders.

The Red Sox have won four of the past five home meetings with the Indians at Fenway, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, so back them as small chalk.

MLB betting trends

Cleveland is 9-3 in its last 12 games.

The total has gone over in four of Cleveland's last six games on the road.

The total has gone under in nine of Boston's last 12 games at home.

All MLB lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.