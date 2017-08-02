    MLB Could Require Diamondbacks to Move over Stadium Issues, Says Attorney

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    Joe Garagiola, Jr., talks about his father, Joe Garagiola, Sr., as the Arizona Diamondbacks have a memorial tribute at Chase Field prior to a baseball game between the Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees Monday, May 16, 2016, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Yankees 12-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    An attorney representing the Arizona Diamondbacks argued in court Tuesday that Major League Baseball could force the franchise to move from Chase Field due to concerns about the venue.

    According to Rebekah L. Sanders of the Arizona Republic, Leo Beus said the following regarding the need for the county government to fund repairs after recent piping issues:

    "Major League Baseball ... they're very, very concerned. If Major League Baseball decides they want to create issues for us, there might not be baseball at all in Arizona. ... We'd like to keep the franchise in place, we'd like to make peace with Major League Baseball, not that we're at war. We don't know where that's going to come out. They're very concerned."

    Maricopa County, Arizona, attorney Cameron Artigue countered that the Diamondbacks are trying to leverage the county for funding when the bursting of a sanitation pipe and failure of an air conditioning system in June are repairs the organization is responsible for:

    "This (lawsuit) has nothing to do with the water leaks and the merits of Chase Field. The Diamondbacks are the facility manager. When a pipe breaks, that is a Diamondbacks problem. And that is, in fact, what happened. They got out the mops and they mopped it up, and life goes on. It's a big facility and sometimes pipes break. So what?"

    The sides are awaiting a decision regarding whether they will go to court to settle the issue or have their case heard by an arbiter.

    Should the case go to arbitration, Beus said the Diamondbacks want everything available to the public.

    The D-backs have played at Chase Field in Phoenix since their inception in 1998, when it was then known as Bank One Ballpark.

    Despite their stadium issues, the Diamondbacks are 60-46 this season, and they have a firm grasp on the No. 2 wild card in the National League.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Deadline Trades That Should've Happened

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Impact Trades That Can Still Be Made

      Brian Pedersen
      via Bleacher Report
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Latest MLB Report Card Grades for Every Team

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Price's $217M Megadeal Won't End Well

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report