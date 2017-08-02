Byron Scott Talks Lonzo Ball and Lakers, Says He Won't Return to Coaching

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Byron Scott praised Lonzo Ball on Tuesday and made it clear he has no plans to return to the sidelines.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Scott called Ball a "good player" who has a "chance to be an All-Star." Despite that, he doesn't believe L.A. will reach the playoffs during the 2017-18 season.

Also, Scott said he's "had enough" of coaching and is happy to continue working as an analyst with ESPN.

The Lakers used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft to select Ball out of UCLA, and so far he has lived up to the hype with a Las Vegas Summer League MVP Award to his credit.

While Los Angeles has made some improvements this offseason by drafting Ball in addition to acquiring center Brook Lopez, 2017 draft pick Kyle Kuzma and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, it will need to take a massive step forward next season to make the playoffs after going 26-56 in 2016-17.

As for Scott's coaching career, the 56-year-old had a disappointing, two-year stint with the Lakers in 2014-15 and 2015-16, going a combined 38-126.

Prior to that, he coached the New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, leading the Nets to the NBA Finals twice.

For his career, Scott is just 454-647 as a head coach, although he did win the 2007-08 NBA Coach of the Year Award during his time with the Hornets.