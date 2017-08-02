Lionel Messi Posts Emotional Neymar Video Ahead of Barcelona Star's PSG Transfer

Elsa/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has posted a video on Instagram paying tribute to team-mate Neymar, who is poised to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blaugrana confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the Brazilian has asked to leave the club and can do so if his €222 million buyout clause is met. Messi reacted to the news by sharing the following clip:

The following message from the Barcelona icon accompanied the footage:

Neymar later responded in the comments on the post, telling Messi he'd miss him:

As BBC Sport noted, PSG look poised to sign Neymar in a world-record transfer, ending his four-year stay at the Camp Nou.

Neymar's agent, Wagner Ribeiro, is reported to have told Cadena Cope (h/t Get French Football News) that PSG will activate the trigger amount in the player's contract on Wednesday.

For most associated with the Catalan club, news of the forward's imminent departure will be a massive blow, with Messi seemingly included.

Many anticipated Neymar to be Messi's heir in Catalonia when he did hang up his boots, but during their time alongside one another, they created breathtaking moments.

As Squawka Football noted, in a trident with Luis Suarez, the duo destroyed many an opposition defence:

For neutrals, the inability to sample that breathtaking attacking football on a weekly basis will be disappointing.

Across the world, teams have brilliant players in the final third on the same pitch at the same time. However, it's tough to remember three men at the peak of their powers on such a similar wavelength as Messi, Neymar and Suarez were.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

There was a joy in their football, and the delight taken in helping each other get on the scoresheet was refreshing. They were successful, too, as Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey in the three seasons they were all together.

Neymar's departure will leave a huge void. Not only was he a fine player in his own right, he helped bring the best from others, most notably his two fellow forwards.

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC suggested Barca need a special player to link up with Messi as effectively:

It'll be fascinating to see what the future holds for Barcelona now that their bright hope has made it clear he wants to move elsewhere.

In Messi, Suarez and Andres Iniesta, they still boast three of the best players on the planet. But at 30 years old, Messi is the youngest of that trio—Suarez is the same age but was born five months earlier.

Without Neymar, it's tough to envisage how Barca's attack will line up in the long term.