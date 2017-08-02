Jurgen Klopp Says Barcelona 'Can Save Their Energy' over Philippe Coutinho Deal

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has recommended Barcelona "save their energy" instead of bothering with a summer pursuit of Reds talisman Philippe Coutinho.

Klopp addressed the media after Liverpool's 3-0 Audi Cup victory over German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday and, when asked for his take on Barca's interest, he responded: "I can understand that Coutinho is so highly rated, but they can save their energy."

The Blaugrana, who face losing star man Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, have been linked with Coutinho as a potential replacement for his international compatriot and saw a £72 million bid for the player rejected last month.

Liverpool would be remiss if they were to lose Coutinho this summer, and the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe recently provided further quotes from Klopp when asked for his stance on the Brazilian's Anfield future:

It was under the incumbent manager's predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, that Liverpool sold former Merseyside marvel Luis Suarez to Barca in 2014, but it appears Klopp is less willing to allow his star men to leave the club.

Reports have indicated French heavyweights PSG are on the cusp of sealing a move for Neymar, but Catalan newspaper Sport wrote LFP, the body that governs Ligue 1, won't accept his €222 million (£197 million) release clause being paid.

In Liverpool's case, it may be seen as preferable for PSG to lose out in their chase of the former Santos star so that they no longer need a replacement in Coutinho, although they were linked prior to any talk of Neymar leaving.

Coutinho, who arrived at Anfield in January 2013, would struggle to reject any chance to join the Blaugrana, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery, via BBC 5 live Sport:

Klopp has done his bit to convince Coutinho of the Liverpool project and recruited for Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah from AS Roma for £35 million, per BBC Sport, as well as Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson.

But the Liverpool chief doesn't feel a pressure to keep Coutinho on Merseyside, it seems, after he suggested Barcelona's time would be better spent chasing other targets in the final month of this summer's transfer window.