    Bayley Suffered Shoulder Injury vs. Nia Jax During Monday Night Raw

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    Alexa Bliss (L) and Bayley battle in the ring during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille, France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
    Credit: WWE.com

    WWE announced Bayley suffered a right shoulder injury during her match against Nia Jax during Monday night's Raw episode.

    "We've determined the injury is shoulder-related, and she will be going under further diagnostic testing later this week to determine the extent of the injury and also establish a timetable for recovery," Dr. Chris Amann said in a statement.

    The injury occurred when Jax threw her out of the ring during the match. Bayley barely used the arm for the remainder of the match, though she did use it in a post-match altercation with Alexa Bliss.

    "Everything just tensed up around it," Bayley told WWE.com. "I've never had an injury like this before, so I can't really know what it is. I guess we're gonna see."

    It's unclear at this time whether the injury is kayfabe or legit. The WWE report says testing results were "inconclusive due to the amount of swelling" but also made it a point to say doctors told her to rest it until "next week." It's possible this is a work, but either way, it's worth considering what this could do to the Raw Women's Championship match slated for SummerSlam.

    On one hand, a Bayley injury (legit or kayfabe) could finally set up the long-simmering match between Jax and Bliss. Jax has been pushing for a championship match since Bliss won the women's championship, and the logical road to their storyline is Bliss dropping the belt to her larger frenemy at some point.

    Or this could just be a one-week work to set the stakes higher against Bayley coming into SummerSlam.

