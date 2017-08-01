WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 1

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

It has felt like 205 Live was trying to squeeze as many storylines into its one-hour runtime as possible over the past few months, but that changed this week.

Three different feuds were addressed, but one was kept to a short backstage segment. The storyline involving Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick got a match, as did the fight between Ariya Daivari and Akira Tozawa for a shot at the cruiserweight title at SummerSlam.

The hidden gem of this week's show came in the form of a mid-show bout between Tony Nese and Gran Metalik. There was no prior story heading into this one. It was just two guys doing what they do best.

The lighter load helped make this week's show feel more streamlined, and finally moving past the drama with Alicia Fox, Noam Dar and Cedric Alexander helped a lot.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live.