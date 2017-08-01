WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 1

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 1August 1, 2017
It has felt like 205 Live was trying to squeeze as many storylines into its one-hour runtime as possible over the past few months, but that changed this week.
Three different feuds were addressed, but one was kept to a short backstage segment. The storyline involving Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick got a match, as did the fight between Ariya Daivari and Akira Tozawa for a shot at the cruiserweight title at SummerSlam.
The hidden gem of this week's show came in the form of a mid-show bout between Tony Nese and Gran Metalik. There was no prior story heading into this one. It was just two guys doing what they do best.
The lighter load helped make this week's show feel more streamlined, and finally moving past the drama with Alicia Fox, Noam Dar and Cedric Alexander helped a lot.
The Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher
- One thing you have to like about 205 Live is how feuds start and end on the show. Only the storylines that revolve around the title get pay-per-view matches, so 205 Live has the freedom to book feuds for different periods of time than Raw and SmackDown.
- The WWE should put together one of its highlight videos consisting of nothing but headbutts from Gallagher.
- Rich Swann and TJP were shown agreeing to another match for next week in a backstage segment. It was also a shameless plug for WWE 2K18.
Kendrick opened the show with another promo directed at Gentleman Jack, and he vowed to send Gallagher back to the circus where he belongs.
The actual match didn't last long because Gallagher got himself disqualified when he refused to stop stomping on Kendrick while he was under the bottom rope.
The Brit finally let his anger get the best of him as he beat The Wizard of Odd all around the ring, throwing him into the apron and barricade to add extra punishment.
Kendrick eventually managed to escape through the crowd, but it's clear this feud is nowhere near over. Seeing Gallagher show some aggression was a nice change of pace, and it makes it easier not to think of him as a comedy character.
Grade: C+
Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik
- Most people can't deliver a promo during their entrance without a mic, but the crowd is so quiet when Nese comes to the ring that he can make it work. Everyone in the arena probably heard what he was saying, but he ended up giving a similar promo with a mic in the ring anyway.
- Metalik changed his mask from covering his face to having his mouth and eyes exposed. It didn't match the rest of his attire like his other masks did.
- Metalik's springboard moonsault to the outside right after Nese slipped under the ropes was a thing of beauty.
After months of not being booked on the show, Gran Metalik made his return to 205 Live to battle The Premier Athlete Tony Nese.
Both men showed off their versatility, power and agility within the first minute, which set the pace for what ended up being a surprisingly exciting match.
Nese eventually grounded the luchador with a series of power moves, but it didn't take long before Metalik utilized his high-flying offense to take control.
This match had no hype or storyline heading into the show, and that may have worked in its favor. These two underutilized talents were given a chance to shine, and they jumped at the opportunity with great enthusiasm.
After both men did their best to steal the show, Nese picked up the win with a running knee to the face. His promo ability might be lacking, but he more than makes up for it with great wrestling ability.
Grade: B+
Ariya Daivari vs. Akira Tozawa
- Daivari still has a long way to go before his character connects, but he is doing better every week when he is given the chance to give a promo.
- Titus O'Neil accompanying his clients to the ring seems random. He wasn't there for this match, but he was at ringside for Tozawa's last bout.
- Daivari trying to win by count-out was a great heel move we don't see enough of these days. He took the time to throw Tozawa further from the ring before getting back inside. It made him look like a smart competitor.
Neville gave an interview backstage as his usual grumpy self before Tozawa and Daivari went at it in the main event for a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship at SummerSlam.
Daivari immediately set his sights on Tozawa's injured shoulder, and it made him look like the vicious heel he has wanted to be viewed as since he debuted.
Every time it looked like Tozawa was going to take control, The Persian Lion would find a way to exploit his injury and take the low road.
This wasn't as energetic as the previous match with Nese and Metalik, but it did a good job establishing Tozawa as someone who will never give up. The crowd was behind him, which helped him sell his big comeback moment.
Daivari came close to winning several times, but in the end, Tozawa took him out with his signature senton from the top rope to earn a shot at Neville's title.
Grade: B
