Epic Headkick Finish Ends Fight at Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series has been lost in the shuffle of the UFC's hectic schedule despite offering up some interesting matches.

That changed in the most recent episode, however, with Julian Marquez's stunning headkick knockout of Phil Hawes. Check it out above.

This win advances Marquez to 6-1 in his career, and it comes at the perfect time in his career. While The Cuban Missile Crisis has performed well on the regional circuit, he has toiled under the radar to this point.

A finish this impressive, coupled with his notable win over longtime UFC light heavyweight contender Matt Hammil, should get him a decent push when he officially enters the UFC.

Watch for him to get back into the cage at an actual UFC event before year's end.