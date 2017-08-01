    Epic Headkick Finish Ends Fight at Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series

    Steven RondinaFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series has been lost in the shuffle of the UFC's hectic schedule despite offering up some interesting matches.

    That changed in the most recent episode, however, with Julian Marquez's stunning headkick knockout of Phil Hawes. Check it out above.

    This win advances Marquez to 6-1 in his career, and it comes at the perfect time in his career. While The Cuban Missile Crisis has performed well on the regional circuit, he has toiled under the radar to this point.

    A finish this impressive, coupled with his notable win over longtime UFC light heavyweight contender Matt Hammil, should get him a decent push when he officially enters the UFC.

    Watch for him to get back into the cage at an actual UFC event before year's end.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Floyd Expects to Make $300M for McGregor Fight

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Lynch vs. Cyborg: Will Twitter Feud Lead to Match?

      Ryan Dilbert
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Duncan's Kickboxing Trainer: 'He's a F--king Monster'

      Joon Lee
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Ross: Jon Jones Interested in WWE

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report