5-Star C Mitchell Robinson Granted Transfer Release by Western Kentucky

Mitchell Robinson, a 5-star center in the class of 2017, will have an opportunity to play for another school after Western Kentucky granted his release to transfer Tuesday, per Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

As Michael DeCourcy of Sporting News clarified, he will likely not be eligible until the 2018-19 season.

Robinson left the school two weeks into the summer semester, and the team announced Monday he was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

According to Goodman, Robinson was fine with the idea of sitting out a year if necessary to leave the school.

The 5-star recruit is Scout.com's No. 8 overall player in the 2017 class. At 7'0", Robinson uses his size to make an impact in the paint on both ends of the court. His athleticism also allows him to run the floor and fit into any system.

Players of Robinson's caliber rarely go to a school like Western Kentucky, which finished 15-17 last year and hasn't made the NCAA tournament in the past four seasons. However, Robinson's godfather, Shammond Williams, was an assistant coach for the Hilltoppers and served as his lead recruiter.

Williams has since resigned from his position, and none of the school's assistant coaches remain from last season.

Evan Daniels of Scout.com reported last Friday that Robinson had cleaned out his dorm and left the Western Kentucky campus.

Considering Robinson could enter the NBA draft after the 2017-18 season anyway, he'll have to decide whether he wants to wait for another chance at a college season. As Forde speculated, he could instead spend this upcoming year with a professional team in another country, much like Terrance Ferguson did last season.