Catch of the year?

Cleveland Indians outfielder Austin Jackson staked a claim to that honor Tuesday night by robbing Hanley Ramirez of a home run at Fenway Park.

Jackson tracked down the fly ball before leaping to make the catch. Despite flipping over the short wall into the bullpen, he somehow managed to hang on to the ball.

Despite Jackson's heroics, the Indians trailed 9-7 in the seventh inning.