Kenny Britt, Rashard Higgins' Fantasy Outlook After Corey Coleman's Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' most dynamic weapon in the passing game, Corey Coleman, may be out of action for the foreseeable future. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, "The Browns fear Coley Coleman suffered another broken hand during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens."

With the possibility of a stint on the sideline, that calls into question how Kenny Britt and Rashard Higgins' fantasy value might change going forward.

The simple and very broad answer is that you probably shouldn't trust a Browns wideout this year unless you are desperate or the matchup is fantastic. The Browns lack stability and quality play at quarterback and have a dearth of playmakers in general.

This is not an offense that inspires much confidence, and if any aspect is likely to carry the team, it's the running game behind an extremely talented offensive line.

The more precise answer is that Britt, at least, is worth rostering. The veteran wideout is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Los Angeles Rams, which featured equally lackluster quarterback play. Britt has legit talent and is the team's biggest big-play threat out wide, even if inconsistency has dogged him throughout his career.

But he'll be the top option while Coleman is injured, for sure, making him a nice flex option to keep in your pocket come the bye weeks.

Higgins has far more to prove before he should even be rostered, though his seven receptions for 95 yards on Sunday was extremely promising. Still, coming into the season he had all of six receptions for 77 yards and was activated from the practice squad before Week 2.

Higgins has absolute upside and talent, but until he proves he'll have any sort of consistent role, he's worth monitoring but shouldn't be in any starting lineups at this time.