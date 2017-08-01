School Named After Vince Lombardi Cancels Football Season Due to Lack of Coaches

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Lombardi Middle School, located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and named after legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi, will not offer football in 2017 because it was unable to find coaches.

Principal Jim Van Abel made the announcement in a letter to parents, per Ben Krumholz of Fox 11 News.

"I am sorry to say that we will have to cancel our football season this year. We have not been able to find any football coaches. We have been advertising our coaching vacancies since last April and have not had any one apply to these positions.

"We've been working with the high school football coaching staff, trying to find coaches through word of mouth. But, no luck there either. With the time it takes to hire quality people, interviews, reference, and background checks, we have simply run out of time. So, football for the year will be canceled. If your child is interested in playing football, there are opportunities with the area club football teams."

St. Joseph's, a club team in the area, has offered students who were looking to play football this season a chance to join. The decision affects kids in the seventh and eighth grade in Green Bay, a small town that's become synonymous with football excellence in large part due to Lombardi.

Lombardi served as the Packers coach from 1959-67 and was their general manager in 1968. The team won five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls under the legendary coach, who died in 1970 from colon cancer.





