Stephen Curry Says He Wasn't Mocking Cavs Star in #LeBronJamesChallenge Video

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Count Stephen Curry as one of the many fans of the #LeBronJamesChallenge.

Speaking to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II Tuesday, Curry said the reason he imitated James' dance at Harrison Barnes' wedding Saturday was that he's been memorizing the viral moves since they were first posted on Instagram in June.

"I've been watching that video twice a day since it happened because its my favorite video in the entire world. He made a song popular by making a video. And that lives. So now every time I hear that song, that's all I think about. And I've been doing that dance because of him, at my house, at dinner. When something good happens, I pull that out, because I like it and it makes me laugh and it makes me happy. Not making fun of him."

Curry also said that he didn't mean any disrespect for dancing next to Kyrie Irving—who reportedly requested a trade from the Cavaliers as he attempts to move out of James' shadow, according to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst.

"That was just a casualty of the moment because me and him were hanging out all night," he said. "Then that song came on and I was having a good time. Obviously, that's a separate side story to their relationship, but neither one of us was trying to clown him."

The wedding video aside, it's been a busy summer for James and the Golden State Warriors on social media.

Not only has Kevin Durant been roasting fans on Twitter left and right, but James and his friend Draymond Green exchanged digital pleasantries in June during the Warriors' championship parade.

At the time, James posted a photo of Green wearing a shirt featuring the word "Quickie" in the same font as the Cavaliers' Quicken Loans Arena. The photo was captioned: ".... That's what she said, HUH?!?!?"

"Well, the Q, that's what those guys' arena's called," Green said, per CSN Bay Area (via the Washington Post's Scott Allen and Des Bieler). "We got 'em out here quick, with the trophy. Quickie."

If the offseason pettiness that's consumed the NBA has been any indication, the 2017-18 campaign may be the most entertaining yet.