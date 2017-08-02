Fantasy Football 2017: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One of the remarkable things about fantasy football is that people who know everything about the NFL and people who know nothing about it come together to play every fall. Sometimes, the people in the latter group do quite well.

For example, someone who shall not be named asked me if they could take Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt two years ago (this was not an IDP league). Of course, that person ended up making the championship game out of 16 teams.

All fantasy football players, regardless of whether they know who is eligible to be picked, have the opportunity to practice their fantasy football drafts via mocks on different websites. It may not amount to good results, but it's worth a shot.

Here's a look at a recent mock draft I took part in on Yahoo. It was a 12-team snake draft with standard positions and scoring.

I picked 10th in all odd-numbered rounds (obviously, I picked 10th overall to start) and third in even-numbered rounds. Following the results, you'll see my thought process and a look at some picks where I rolled the dice.

Mock Draft Results

QB: Ben Roethlisberger (10th round)

RB: Jordan Howard (first round), Devonta Freeman (second round)

WR: Allen Robinson (third round), Alshon Jeffery (fourth round), Stefon Diggs (eighth round)

TE: Jared Cook (12th round)

K: Graham Gano (15th round)

D/ST: New York Giants (14th round)

Bench: WR Cameron Meredith (fifth round), running back Paul Perkins (sixth round), running back Samaje Perine (seventh round), wide receiver Kenny Britt (ninth round), quarterback Carson Wentz (11th round), tight end Evan Engram (13th round)

Strategy

I am going with an oddball strategy in my fantasy football drafts this year. Maybe I win all my leagues. Maybe I lose all my money. I'm about to find out.

First, I am picking nothing but running backs and wide receivers for the first nine rounds.

Specifically, I am taking the top two running backs on the board with my first couple picks before filling the wide receiver slots for the next three. I'll round out my bench with two more running backs and wide receivers each before moving on.

The reasoning for the early running backs is simple: There are more question marks (and less depth) at running back than there is at any other key position in fantasy football.

Will Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott get suspended? Are some breakout players from 2016 due for regression in 2017? Will some starters see a loss of playing time in running back committees? How will the new rookie crop of running backs do, how much playing time will they see and will they be productive?

This strategy left me with two of the top-eight running backs in FantasyPros' consensus rankings (Jordan Howard and Devonta Freeman), which gives me a huge leg up on my competition.

Then, I looked at picking back-to-back quarterbacks, and Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger was sitting there in the 10th round. He's primed for a big year with the return of wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

I kept it in-state by taking Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who could have a breakout year with a new wide receiver core, as the backup.

Finally, I rounded out the team with a couple of tight ends in good spots that should get their fair share of targets (Jared Cook of the Oakland Raiders and Evan Engram of the New York Giants) before finishing off with a defense and kicker.

Bold Picks

Taking Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith in the fifth round was a bold (and admittedly shortsighted) pick.

Meredith, who caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns last season, should have a great year as the Bears' top wideout, even with a new quarterback at the helm. In a vacuum, he's a solid selection and probably is going a little too late in drafts right now (per FantasyPros, he's the 38th receiver off the board).

However, I don't like having two Bears in my starting lineup, especially when the team is projected to have a down year. I replaced him with Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, who emerged as a consistent and steady force by catching 84 passes last year.

Still, having Meredith as my No. 1 wideout off the bench is a nice luxury to have.

Otherwise, running back Samaje Perine was a risky pick in the seventh round, simply because incumbent starter Robert Kelley and pass-catching back Chris Thompson are still in Washington.

However, Perine is a 5'11", 235-pound wrecking ball who averaged 6.0 yards per carry at Oklahoma over three years. He may start out on the bench, but after enduring some growing pains as a rookie, the guess here is that he's toting the rock when it counts in November and December. He's simply too talented and strong to ride the pine.