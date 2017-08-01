WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 1

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The No. 1 contender to Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship would be determined Tuesday night in a blockbuster main event that would have fit right in on pay-per-view.

Franchise star John Cena battled "The Artist" Shinsuke Nakamura in a dream match, with the opportunity to move on to SummerSlam in Brooklyn and compete for the top prize in sports entertainment at stake.

That was not the only major, pay-per-view-quality match to unfold during Tuesday's USA Network broadcast.

One week after AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win his second United States Championship, The Phenomenal One defended it against The New Face of America.

Would they finally bring their rivalry to a close in fitting fashion or would controversy ensure the program continues into the August 20 spectacular?

The WWE Universe found out during the latest episode of SmackDown Live.