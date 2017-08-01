Dallas Keuchel Calls Astros Lack of Activity at Trade Deadline 'Disappointment'

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel said Tuesday "disappointment is a little bit of an understatement" concerning the team's lack of moves before Monday's MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com passed along comments from Keuchel after he watched fellow World Series contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and New York Yankees make notable additions before the deadline, while the Astros remained mostly quiet:

Houston made one move Monday. It acquired veteran starting pitcher Francisco Liriano, who's slated to work out of the bullpen, from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Nori Aoki and prospect Teoscar Hernandez.

Meanwhile, the Yankees made several moves throughout July to bolster their roster. They added starters Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia along with third baseman Todd Frazier and pen assets David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

Over in the National League, the already star-studded Dodgers made Monday's biggest splash by picking up starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers. The Nats finished a month-long revamp of the back end of their bullpen by dealing for Minnesota Twins closer Brandon Kintzler.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports provided his take following L.A.'s last-minute deal for Darvish:

Houston currently owns the league's second-best record at 69-36, five games behind the Dodgers. So an argument could be made it didn't need to make a blockbuster deal, though placing starter Lance McCullers on the disabled list on deadline day will put the team's pitching depth to the test.

While it's uncommon for a player to come out so strongly about a team's lack of moves, it shows Keuchel's desire to get the Astros over the hump.

They have come a long way from losing over 100 games in three straight seasons (2011-13), but it's fair to wonder whether one more marquee addition could have bolstered the roster.