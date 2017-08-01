    Orlando Franklin Released by Saints Less Than 1 Week After Signing

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Orlando Franklin #74 of the San Diego Chargers enters the stadium prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium on November 22, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints released offensive lineman Orlando Franklin on Tuesday after inking him to a one-year deal July 27, according to the Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein.

    Franklin, 29, started 16 games at left guard a season ago for the then-San Diego Chargers

    The 2011 second-round pick experienced the most success between 2012-2014 with the Denver Broncos when he played right tackle and left guard. 

    However, his production dipped upon making the move to Southern California.

    According to Pro Football Focus, Franklin's injury-plagued 2015 season resulted in an overall grade of 38.8, a mark that ranked 76th among left guards. That grade was nudged up to 47.5 last year, but he still landed outside the top 60 players at his position. 

    Despite those discouraging downturns, Franklin has the versatility necessary to emerge as a worthwhile training camp flier for a team in need of a seasoned blocker who can slot in on either side of the line. 

