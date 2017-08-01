    Allen Iverson Apologizes to Ice Cube, Fans and BIG3 for Absence

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    3's Company player coach Allen Iverson acknowledges the hometown fans during his introduction before the start of Game 4 against the Tri State in the BIG3 Basketball League in Philadelphia, Pa., Sunday, July 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

    Allen Iverson issued a statement on Instagram Tuesday apologizing to the BIG3 and his fans after he was mysteriously absent from the league's stop in Dallas on Sunday.

    When it became clear Iverson was a no-show, BIG3 released a statement saying it "had no advance warning" and that an investigation would be launched. 

    TMZ reported Monday that Iverson allegedly was spotted at the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois, late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. 

    Iverson, who signed on with BIG3 as a player-coach, has rarely played since agreeing to head up 3's Company. 

    To date, Iverson has managed six points in 27 minutes over three games. 

    BIG3 play is scheduled to resume Sunday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. 

