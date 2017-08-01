Neymar Release Fee Clause Reportedly Won't Be Accepted by LFP

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The LFP will not accept Neymar's release clause to be paid to Barcelona by Paris Saint-Germain because of "contractual problems" and "potential financial fair play rule breakage."

According to Sport, the LFP, the football association responsible for La Liga, will not allow the clause to be triggered and, at least provisionally, considered the move "blocked."

Per Saj Chowdhury of BBC Sport, the 25-year-old Brazilian has been continually linked with PSG this summer, and the Ligue 1 club are prepared to meet his staggering €222 million (£198 million) release clause.

Javier Tebas, president of the LFP, previously said PSG have been informed of the LFP's position, per Sport:

"Although PSG didn't pay the clause we will denounce them. We advised the PSG president what we were going to do and we saw PSG's policy continue along the same line. They cannot make a number in which their commercial rights are greater than those of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Nobody believes this."

A transfer worth almost £200 million is uncharted territory even for the richest clubs in football.

The current world-record outlay for a player is the £89 million Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer.

Neymar's proposed move away from Barcelona—where he has won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League, among other trophies, since joining from Santos in 2013—would blow the Frenchman's switch back to Old Trafford out the water.

And it looked increasingly likely it could go ahead, per French football writer Robin Bairner:

The LFP, though, are seemingly not happy with the situation, and Chowdhury previously reported Barcelona are prepared to push for an FFP investigation if PSG meet Neymar's release clause.