Nico Siragusa Reportedly Suffers Knee Injury; Tears ACL, MCL, PCL at Ravens Camp

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore Ravens rookie offensive guard Nico Siragusa suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL on Tuesday.

According to Rapoport, Siragusa was practicing with the first-team offense at the time of the injury.

The Ravens selected Siragusa in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of San Diego State, and he was expected to potentially vie for a starting job.

Siragusa's injury marks the continuation of what has been a difficult offseason for Baltimore in terms of health and retirement.

Earlier Tuesday, it was announced that tight end Crockett Gillmore was lost for the season due to an MCL injury.

Also, linebacker Zach Orr and offensive lineman John Urschel each announced their retirement from the NFL since the end of the 2016 campaign.

With Siragusa on the shelf, Alex Lewis and Marshal Yanda will likely start at left and right guard, respectively, with rookie fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor, Jarell Broxton and Jarrod Pughsley providing depth.