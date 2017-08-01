    Nico Siragusa Reportedly Suffers Knee Injury; Tears ACL, MCL, PCL at Ravens Camp

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    San Diego State offensive lineman Nico Siragusa runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore Ravens rookie offensive guard Nico Siragusa suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL on Tuesday.

    According to Rapoport, Siragusa was practicing with the first-team offense at the time of the injury.

    The Ravens selected Siragusa in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of San Diego State, and he was expected to potentially vie for a starting job.

    Siragusa's injury marks the continuation of what has been a difficult offseason for Baltimore in terms of health and retirement.

    Earlier Tuesday, it was announced that tight end Crockett Gillmore was lost for the season due to an MCL injury.

    Also, linebacker Zach Orr and offensive lineman John Urschel each announced their retirement from the NFL since the end of the 2016 campaign.

    With Siragusa on the shelf, Alex Lewis and Marshal Yanda will likely start at left and right guard, respectively, with rookie fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor, Jarell Broxton and Jarrod Pughsley providing depth.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      🔊 Why Odell Deserves $20M Per Year

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      LaVar: I Was Better TE Than Gronk

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Which Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lewis to Kap: Change Activism Strategy

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report