Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Paulo Dybala and Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala or Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, should Neymar join Paris Saint-Germain.

Interest in Dybala and Dembele could increase, as Barca ponder whether it would be easier to let Neymar go, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent: "High-level Barcelona sources have told The Independent that there has been a distinctive shift in the mood at the club over the past few days, with those at the top now getting fed up with what is seen as little more than greed from the 25-year-old’s entourage."

A change in thinking regarding Neymar has the Blaugrana considering Dybala and Dembele as alternatives, per Delaney.

He noted how far interest in both may go: "Dybala has a close relationship with Lionel Messi, who he texts and plays computer games with regularly, but 20-year-old Dembele is currently seen as much easier to purchase, and likely cheaper at around £70m."

It is difficult to imagine Juve parting company with Dybala, despite any connection with fellow Argentina international and Barca talisman Messi. After all, Dybala is perhaps the Bianconeri's most important player in the final third. His intelligence, technique and scoring touch add true flair to an otherwise pragmatic team on manager Massimiliano Allegri's watch.

Dybala recently appeared to dash Barca's hopes of signing him after revealing he is content in Turin, per Sam Green of The Sun: "I'm fine with Juventus and over these days I'll be training as hard as I can to have a great season."

While Dybala seems unlikely to move to the Camp Nou this summer, it could be a different story with Dembele. Like Dybala, the 20-year-old France international has also appeared to commit himself to his club, with remarks supposed to play down links to Barca and Real Madrid, per Goal.

However, the talented attacker was recently part of a training ground bust-up at Dortmund, according to Jordan Clarke, with The Independent and Yahoo Sport UK writer comparing it to a similar recent outburst from Neymar:

Of the two, Dembele may be a more suitable potential replacement for Neymar than Dybala, who usually shines in central areas. The precocious Frenchman poses a major threat from the flanks, thanks to pace, trickery and quality as a finisher.

Those attributes have helped Neymar flourish most often on the left for Barca. His runs and flair have expertly complemented fellow forwards Messi and Luis Suarez.

Similarly, Dembele proved an excellent foil in combination with prolific Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season. The one-time Rennes ace scored 10 times and supplied 18 assists, per WhoScored.com.

The same source noted on Twitter how many of those assists created goals for Aubameyang in Germany's top flight:

Dembele's ability and willingness to play supporting act to a primary goal-getter would work wonders at Barca, where he would be expected to regularly manufacture chances for Messi and Suarez.

The Dortmund star is one of three attacking reinforcements on Barcelona's radar, along with AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Anthony Hay of MailOnline).

Dembele is a young talent on the rise, one who fits the bill for what Barca want from the third man in their forward line. If Neymar does head to the French capital, the Blaugrana should move quickly for one of Dortmund's prized assets.