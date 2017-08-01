Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Pugh Contract Extensions on Hold with Giants

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly have stopped discussing new contracts with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive lineman Justin Pugh with training camp underway.

On Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported "no recent discussions" have taken place between the Giants' front office and those key players. He noted it's possible things could change leading up to or during the regular season, but for now the team is not in "any rush to get deals done."

Beckham skipped the Giants' voluntary offseason team activities, but he returned for mandatory minicamp in June and said he wasn't interested in a long-term holdout despite his desire to get a new contract, per James Kratch of NJ Advance Media.

"I was just out in [Los Angeles] training," he said. "I've seen a holdout and stuff, and I've never really seen it work, so that was never in my mind, that I'm not going to go to OTAs to get a new contract. I don't think that really proves a point, in my opinion."

Last week, he told UNINTERRUPTED he wants to become the NFL's highest-paid player:

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News noted Giants president co-owner John Mara said the team is planning to lock Beckham into a new deal, but didn't provide a concrete timetable for getting it done.

"He deserves to get paid; we're gonna pay him," Mara said. "He's going to get a long-term contract."

Meanwhile, Pugh has also made it clear he wants a fresh contract, but he's willing to bet on himself by playing out the 2017 season without a holdout, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

"I've gone out there and done everything they've ever asked me to do. So I know my worth," the guard said in May. "I'm going to go out there and play my best season of football and hopefully the Giants say, 'Let's pay him what he deserves.'"

The decision by Beckham and Pugh to show up and compete during camp took pressure off the Giants to work toward long-term contract extensions. The latest update makes it appear the team is going to take advantage of that by waiting to intensify talks about their potential new deals.