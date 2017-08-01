    Ray Lewis Tells Colin Kaepernick to Change Social Activism Strategy

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) walks out of a tunnel before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis thinks Colin Kaepernick should avoid using the football field as a platform to try to promote social change. 

    Lewis posted a video message Tuesday in which he discusses the stance Kaepernick has taken as a political activist and why he should "let [his] play speak for itself," via TMZ Sports:

    The Ravens have been linked to Kaepernick over the past week, though it's unclear how serious the team is about engaging the free-agent quarterback in negotiations. 

    On Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reported Ravens president Dick Cass said the team has had "direct discussions" with Kaepernick and is weighing whether to pursue him. 

    Kaepernick has yet to find a deal with an NFL team since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. The 29-year-old gained notoriety last year for taking a knee during the national anthem before each game as a form of silent protest for police brutality and racial injustice. 

    He continues to make good on his pledge to donate up to $1 million to various communities around the country in need of help, with a total of $700,000 through April, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

