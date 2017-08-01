FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: New Icons, Features Revealed in Live Stream Event

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: New Icons, Features Revealed in Live Stream EventAugust 1, 2017
Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho was named as one of the new icons for FIFA 18's Ultimate Team in a detail-packed live-stream event on Tuesday, which also revealed a first look at gameplay footage and outlined new modes for the game.
Per EA Sports FIFA, all icons will have three versions that represent the progress they made during their respective careers:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
NEW FEATURE - ICONS Stories! Every ICON will have 3 unique versions, each representing a period in their career! #FUTLIVE #FIFA18 https://t.co/5bEby0SLBg2017-8-1 18:14:06
Pele, Lev Yashin, Thierry Henry, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo had all already been confirmed as FUT icons.
But Tuesday's event revealed they would be joined not just by Ronaldinho but by Premier League legends Peter Schmeichel, Patrick Vieira, Rio Ferdinand, Jay-Jay Okocha and Michael Owen, as well as Dutch hero Ruud Gullit, Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos, former Barcelona skipper Carles Puyol, Italian World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero and multiple league title winner Deco.
New pack openings were also unveiled as various players, including cover star Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, were shown with custom celebrations, per EA Sports FIFA:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
NEW FEATURE - New walkout celebrations plus signature walkouts for select players. SIIIIIIII! @cristiano #FUT18 #FUTLIVE https://t.co/aSZquF8fm92017-8-1 17:51:03
Single-player Squad Battles were also introduced, a feature in which users can "take on other squads from the FUT community, to earn rewards and move up the leaderboards," per EA Sports.
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
In Featured Squad Battle you can challenge the squads of your favourite content creators, footballers, pro FIFA players and celebrities. https://t.co/uDUY3gpUaz2017-8-1 18:46:59
Another eye-catching new feature is the Champions Channel, on which it will be possible to watch replays of matches between the world's top FIFA 18 players.
Live-stream host and FIFA gamer Spencer Owen, of Spencer FC fame, backed the introduction of the new channel:
Spencer FC @SpencerOwen
You get to choose what games to watch and control the highlights. Puts you in the driving seat.2017-8-1 19:05:43
Further reveals included the introduction of even more custom kits and the return of FUT Ones to Watch.