    FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: New Icons, Features Revealed in Live Stream Event

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    Former Barcelona's Brazilian forward Ronaldinho waves to spectators after a charity football match between Barcelona Legends vs Manchester United Legends at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on June 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Pau Barrena (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

    Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho was named as one of the new icons for FIFA 18's Ultimate Team in a detail-packed live-stream event on Tuesday, which also revealed a first look at gameplay footage and outlined new modes for the game.

    Per EA Sports FIFA, all icons will have three versions that represent the progress they made during their respective careers:

    Pele, Lev Yashin, Thierry Henry, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo had all already been confirmed as FUT icons.

    But Tuesday's event revealed they would be joined not just by Ronaldinho but by Premier League legends Peter Schmeichel, Patrick Vieira, Rio Ferdinand, Jay-Jay Okocha and Michael Owen, as well as Dutch hero Ruud Gullit, Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos, former Barcelona skipper Carles Puyol, Italian World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero and multiple league title winner Deco.

    New pack openings were also unveiled as various players, including cover star Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, were shown with custom celebrations, per EA Sports FIFA:

    Single-player Squad Battles were also introduced, a feature in which users can "take on other squads from the FUT community, to earn rewards and move up the leaderboards," per EA Sports.

    Another eye-catching new feature is the Champions Channel, on which it will be possible to watch replays of matches between the world's top FIFA 18 players.

    Live-stream host and FIFA gamer Spencer Owen, of Spencer FC fame, backed the introduction of the new channel:

    Further reveals included the introduction of even more custom kits and the return of FUT Ones to Watch.

    Related

      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Arsenal Fans Lose It Over FIFA 18 Henry Rating

      via mirror
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Crazy Results as Man Plays FM for 1000 Years

      Sportbible
      via Sportbible
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Madden 18 Releases Rookie Ratings

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      How 'Goal!' Became a Cult Movie

      Robert O'Connor
      via Bleacher Report