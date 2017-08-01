FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: New Icons, Features Revealed in Live Stream Event

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho was named as one of the new icons for FIFA 18's Ultimate Team in a detail-packed live-stream event on Tuesday, which also revealed a first look at gameplay footage and outlined new modes for the game.

Per EA Sports FIFA, all icons will have three versions that represent the progress they made during their respective careers:

Pele, Lev Yashin, Thierry Henry, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo had all already been confirmed as FUT icons.

But Tuesday's event revealed they would be joined not just by Ronaldinho but by Premier League legends Peter Schmeichel, Patrick Vieira, Rio Ferdinand, Jay-Jay Okocha and Michael Owen, as well as Dutch hero Ruud Gullit, Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos, former Barcelona skipper Carles Puyol, Italian World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero and multiple league title winner Deco.

New pack openings were also unveiled as various players, including cover star Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, were shown with custom celebrations, per EA Sports FIFA:

Single-player Squad Battles were also introduced, a feature in which users can "take on other squads from the FUT community, to earn rewards and move up the leaderboards," per EA Sports.

Another eye-catching new feature is the Champions Channel, on which it will be possible to watch replays of matches between the world's top FIFA 18 players.

Live-stream host and FIFA gamer Spencer Owen, of Spencer FC fame, backed the introduction of the new channel:

Further reveals included the introduction of even more custom kits and the return of FUT Ones to Watch.