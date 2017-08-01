    Brock Lesnar Teases WWE Exit: Could Universal Champion Really Be on His Way Out?

    Ryan DilbertWWE Lead WriterAugust 1, 2017

    Credit: WWE.com

    A wrinkle of epic proportions emerged ahead of Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship defense at WWE SummerSlam on August 20. 

    Paul Heyman proclaimed on Monday's Raw that if his client lost in the Fatal 4-Way match against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, both he and Lesnar would leave WWE. And with that, The Beast Incarnate is not nearly the favorite in SummerSlam's main event as he was prior.

    Beyond that, though, is this a means for Lesnar to depart WWE, at least temporarily?

    Heyman's announcement comes in the midst of rumors of Lesnar seeking to return to UFC. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported: "Lesnar has re-entered the testing pool is so that when his contract is up, he can make the right decision about his next career move...should he want to return to MMA."

    UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones calling out Lesnar created a flood of speculation about the powerhouse's next move.

    Lesnar, though, still has a WWE deal in place. As Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc noted: "Lesnar's contract is set to expire not long after WrestleMania 34 in 2018." He also still has six months left to serve on his USADA suspension.

    The timing just doesn't seem right for a Lesnar exit in August.

    This sounds more like a narrative device than anything. Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com pointed out how Heyman's threat ups the stakes for the bout:

    This is smart usage of the UFC rumors by WWE. Before Monday night, Lesnar was the front-runner to remain champ. Now, there's reason to doubt that Lesnar will stick around. That makes it easier to believe Strowman, Reigns or Joe could dethrone him.

    And uncertainty like that creates the kind of drama befitting the WWE stage.

