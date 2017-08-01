Jason Jordan Tangles with the Miz: Can WWE Raw Star Handle Center Stage?

Credit: WWE.com

The soap opera is over. Jason Jordan's real story is now set to begin in earnest.

Now that the shock of WWE Raw general manager Kurt Angle revealing that Jordan is his long-lost son is over, it's time to see what the former powerhouse of American Alpha can do as a solo act.



WWE wasted no time in thrusting Jordan into a feud with a top-level star. The rising talent appeared on Miz TV on Monday's Raw. Within moments, the interview grew mighty personal as The Miz dismissed him as a hanger-on.

The Miz was stellar. His insults dug deep. He commanded the audience's attention as a heartless egotist who responded to Jordan rejecting him as a mentor attacking him with his Miztourage alongside him.

Jordan, meanwhile, was not as compelling.

He looked stiff in his chair, struggling to exude any charisma. The Miz carried that segment. Jordan kept it from truly taking off.

Did this moment expose him? Is Jordan going to improve from here? Will he continue to struggle opposite the intercontinental champion?

Hall of Famer Iron Sheik certainly seems to believe in the young man:

Jordan will have every opportunity to make his mark.

The violent ending to Monday's interview suggests a feud with The Miz is on the way. That will likely give him a SummerSlam match against one of the red brand's best and put him in line for the Intercontinental Championship early into his singles run.

There are few Superstars better suited to bring out one's potential than The A-Lister. As Kyle Fowle of The A.V. Club pointed out, "The Miz is the perfect starter feud for any call-up or revamped wrestler."

The Miz's vocal acumen will provide the foundation for this feud. His star power will shine a light on Jordan. It will be up to the former American Alpha member to grab the brass ring when The Miz sends it his way.