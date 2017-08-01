Former NFL QB Jared Lorenzen to Document Weight Loss Through Online Videos

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Since his playing career ended, former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen has seen his weight rise to 500 pounds, according to Jake Becker of the New York Daily News.

But the former Indianapolis Colt and New York Giant intends on losing that weight and documenting it in a new video series, "The Jared Lorenzen Project," which he previewed on Facebook:

"Right now, if I didn’t wake up tomorrow, it wouldn’t be a shock to many people," Lorenzen said in that video. "'Well, yeah, you know, look how big he is? Damn.'"

The man nicknamed "The Pillsbury Throwboy" hovered around 280-300 pounds during his early playing days with Kentucky and in the NFL. But after he stopped playing, he said he didn't step on a scale. When he did again, he weighed over 500 pounds.

The concept for the video series documenting his fight against obesity came from Anthony Holt, who previously made "Gone In An Instant," a series about former NBA star Antoine Walker as he turned his life around after declaring for bankruptcy.

According to Jared Peck of Kentucky.com, Holt "hooked Lorenzen up with two high-profile fitness and nutrition experts in Gunnar Peterson, a celebrity personal trainer to Hollywood stars and pro athletes, and Philip Goglia, a nutritionist and former bodybuilder whose credits include "getting actors in shape for roles in a number of Marvel superhero movies."

For Lorenzen, however, the video series is about more than his own weight loss, per Becker:

"We want to make sure kids get involved. My (part) is going to be the educational side of it with the kids. Letting people know that, ‘Hey, you need to have healthy choices in food, you need to exercise, you need to do some of those things you hear about or you could become big like this. I fight my demons every day, so I’ve got to continue to work at it."

The hard work is just beginning, of course.

"It’s been fun so far, but the cameras haven’t been everywhere, yet," Lorenzen said, according to Peck. "We’ll see (how it goes) when that happens."