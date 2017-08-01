Big Baller Brand Rips Michael Jordan for Saying He'd Beat LaVar Ball on 1 Leg

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand's official Twitter account issued a challenge to Michael Jordan after the Hall of Famer said he could beat LaVar Ball on one leg.

"You got to understand the source," Jordan said when asked about Ball at the Michael Jordan Flight School camp on Monday, per the Washington Post's Cindy Boren. "I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn't deserve a response, but I'm gonna give it to you because you asked the question. I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

Bay Area HQ shared a clip of Jordan's comments about Ball:

Back in March, Ball told USA Today's Josh Peter he "would kill" Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

"I would just back [Jordan] in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left," Ball said. "He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot 'cause he can’t go around me. He's not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim."

Ball has helped Big Baller Brand's profile grow exponentially in recent months, but his assertions that he could match up with Jordan on the hardwood are pretty outrageous.

Jordan is a six-time NBA champion and 10-time All-NBA first team player whose 30.12 points per game are the most by any NBA player, according to Basketball-Reference.com. Even during his comeback with the Washington Wizards, when he was in his late 30s, Jordan averaged 21.2 points per game.

Ball played one season of college basketball at the Division I level for the Washington State Cougars in 1987-88. In 26 games, he averaged 2.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists a game and shot 40.4 percent from the field.