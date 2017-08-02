MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams Entering August

1 of 6

Houston Astros (69-37)

The Houston Astros have the best record and largest run differential (plus-166) in the American League, and the biggest division lead in baseball at 15 games.

So why is there angst at Minute Maid Park?

The 'Stros didn't make a massive move at the deadline. While the Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers, the Chicago Cubs got left-hander Jose Quinatana from the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees snared Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics, Houston settled for ex-Toronto Blue Jay Francisco Liriano and his 5.88 ERA.

"I'm not going to lie," Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel said, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. "Disappointment is a little bit of an understatement."

Houston has the talent for a deep run. But with righty Lance McCullers headed for the disabled list due to back trouble, per ESPN.com, and no cavalry coming, things are less peachy than they could be.

Grade: A-

Seattle Mariners (55-53)

The Seattle Mariners were hosed early by injuries, but have lifted their heads over .500 and into the postseason picture.

They made mid-level additions ahead of the deadline, acquiring reliever Davis Phelps and starting pitchers Marco Gonzales and Erasmo Ramirez, but will mostly make their push with the roster that brung 'em.

That includes a bullpen that has been second only to the Yankees' over the past 30 days, according to FanGraphs' WAR calculation, and an offense that ranks ninth in baseball in runs scored.

The M's aren't catching the Astros, but a wild-card berth and the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2001 are within reach.

Grade: B

Los Angeles Angels (52-55)

Yeah, the Los Angeles Angels are hovering in the vicinity of .500. MVP Mike Trout is back after missing a month-plus with a thumb injury. Technically, they're not buried.

In reality, though, the Angels aren't a true contender, and they did little at the deadline to address either their anemic farm system or bloated big league payroll.

Until something changes, they're a franchise stuck in purgatory and wasting the prime years of this generation's best player.

Grade: C-

Texas Rangers (50-56)

After winning two straight division titles, the Rangers have plummeted to third place while their in-state rivals soar like a NASA rocket. That's a bitter pill for an organization that has never hoisted a Commissioner's Trophy.

Credit Texas for seeing the writing on the wall and cashing in Darvish, an impending free agent, for a gaggle of prospects including slugging second baseman Willie Calhoun.

At the same time, forgive Rangers fans for wallowing in disappointment.

Grade: C-

Oakland Athletics (47-60)

The Athletics have the second-worst record in the Junior Circuit and were obvious deadline sellers.

They shipped relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Washington Nationals for a decent-but-unspectacular haul. They failed to find takers for first baseman Yonder Alonso and second baseman Jed Lowrie, both of whom could hit free agency after the season.

At least executive Billy Beane netted some intriguing pieces from the Yankees in the Gray trade, a rare headline-grabber in an otherwise meh season.

Grade: D+