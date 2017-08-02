MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams Entering August

MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams Entering AugustAugust 2, 2017
The July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is past and August is here.
To shamelessly paraphrase basically every character on Game of Thrones, the stretch run is coming.
Yes, there are more than two months of baseball left before the postseason, but this is the point when true contenders gain separation and pretenders wilt by the wayside.
As we gird ourselves for August's action, let's issue another round of MLB report card grades for all 30 teams.
As ever, these are progress reports and not final marks. Hot streaks and cold spells can and will change the calculus.
Also: We're grading on a curve. Wins and losses matter, but it's much worse for an presumed contender to be under .500 than it is for a rebuilding franchise.
American League West
Houston Astros (69-37)
The Houston Astros have the best record and largest run differential (plus-166) in the American League, and the biggest division lead in baseball at 15 games.
So why is there angst at Minute Maid Park?
The 'Stros didn't make a massive move at the deadline. While the Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers, the Chicago Cubs got left-hander Jose Quinatana from the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees snared Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics, Houston settled for ex-Toronto Blue Jay Francisco Liriano and his 5.88 ERA.
"I'm not going to lie," Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel said, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. "Disappointment is a little bit of an understatement."
Houston has the talent for a deep run. But with righty Lance McCullers headed for the disabled list due to back trouble, per ESPN.com, and no cavalry coming, things are less peachy than they could be.
Grade: A-
Seattle Mariners (55-53)
The Seattle Mariners were hosed early by injuries, but have lifted their heads over .500 and into the postseason picture.
They made mid-level additions ahead of the deadline, acquiring reliever Davis Phelps and starting pitchers Marco Gonzales and Erasmo Ramirez, but will mostly make their push with the roster that brung 'em.
That includes a bullpen that has been second only to the Yankees' over the past 30 days, according to FanGraphs' WAR calculation, and an offense that ranks ninth in baseball in runs scored.
The M's aren't catching the Astros, but a wild-card berth and the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2001 are within reach.
Grade: B
Los Angeles Angels (52-55)
Yeah, the Los Angeles Angels are hovering in the vicinity of .500. MVP Mike Trout is back after missing a month-plus with a thumb injury. Technically, they're not buried.
In reality, though, the Angels aren't a true contender, and they did little at the deadline to address either their anemic farm system or bloated big league payroll.
Until something changes, they're a franchise stuck in purgatory and wasting the prime years of this generation's best player.
Grade: C-
Texas Rangers (50-56)
After winning two straight division titles, the Rangers have plummeted to third place while their in-state rivals soar like a NASA rocket. That's a bitter pill for an organization that has never hoisted a Commissioner's Trophy.
Credit Texas for seeing the writing on the wall and cashing in Darvish, an impending free agent, for a gaggle of prospects including slugging second baseman Willie Calhoun.
At the same time, forgive Rangers fans for wallowing in disappointment.
Grade: C-
Oakland Athletics (47-60)
The Athletics have the second-worst record in the Junior Circuit and were obvious deadline sellers.
They shipped relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Washington Nationals for a decent-but-unspectacular haul. They failed to find takers for first baseman Yonder Alonso and second baseman Jed Lowrie, both of whom could hit free agency after the season.
At least executive Billy Beane netted some intriguing pieces from the Yankees in the Gray trade, a rare headline-grabber in an otherwise meh season.
Grade: D+
American League Central
Cleveland Indians (57-48)
The defending AL champs are the only team in the Central with a positive run differential (plus-95), yet they hold a slim two-game lead.
They traded for reliever and ex-employee Joe Smith, but didn't make any serious deadline upgrades.
"When you look at the guys we have returning from injury with [starting pitcher] Danny [Salazar], [second baseman] Jason [Kipnis] and [outfielder] Lonnie [Chisenhall], those guys definitely shaped our view of the deadline," president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said, per Bud Shaw of Cleveland.com.
Fair enough. For the club with baseball's longest championship drought, however, a little more urgency would have played well.
Grade: B-
Kansas City Royals (55-50)
This is a confounding case.
On the one hand, it's reasonable to chastise the Kansas City Royals for not selling impending free agents such as outfielder Lorenzo Cain, third baseman Mike Moustakas, first baseman Eric Hosmer and left-hander Jason Vargas and retooling a farm system Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked No. 29 in the game.
Then again, the Royals have won seven of their last 10 and are in the thick of the American League wild-card hunt.
What the heck? Worry about the future when it comes and make one more run with this popular core. Remember, they won a championship as recently as 2015.
Grade: B
Minnesota Twins (50-54)
The Minnesota Twins have lost eight of their last 10. After a Cinderella start, the carriage is morphing into a pumpkin.
Credit the Twinkies for bouncing back from a 103-loss campaign, and proving their resurgence is on track.
Now, keep an eye on outfielder Byron Buxton, the ever-elusive future stud who returned from the disabled list Tuesday, per Fox Sports North.
Grade: B
Detroit Tigers (48-57)
The Detroit Tigers opted not to trade key pieces over the winter, but cranked the motor on their sell-off prior to the deadline.
They shipped slugging outfielder J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks for what ESPN.com's Keith Law correctly called "a light return."
They also sent left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and veteran catcher Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs for a better package highlighted by infielder Jeimer Candelario, now the Tigers' No. 3 prospect, per MLB.com.
Detroit could do more. Right-hander Justin Verlander can probably be dealt, since he'll almost surely clear waivers. The overdue purging of a creaky, overpriced veteran roster must continue.
For now, balance the disappointment of a losing season with a tantalizing trickle of MiLB talent.
Grade: C-
Chicago White Sox (41-63)
You don't grade the Chicago White Sox on their win-loss record. If anything, a losing record and last-place finish will net them a higher draft pick and a chance to further gild a glistening farm system.
After adding top prospects in the offseason, the Sox landed more up-and-coming studs ahead of the trade deadline, including outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Dylan Cease from the cross-town Cubs and outfielder Blake Rutherford from the New York Yankees.
All have the tools and makeup to become future All-Stars.
In an era when many clubs are eschewing full-blown rebuilds, the White Sox are going all-in on a very bright future. They should be commended, 2017 record notwithstanding.
Grade: A
American League East
Boston Red Sox (59-49)
The Boston Red Sox are in first place in the AL East, right where they were supposed to be.
They're also just a half-game up on the Yankees and four up on the Tampa Bay Rays. A club that was expected to waltz into the playoffs after acquiring ace Chris Sale in the offseason isn't exactly waltzing.
They've lost six of their last 10. Left-hander David Price is again battling elbow issues in addition to squabbling with ex-pitcher and current commentator Dennis Eckersley.
The Sox addressed their glaring need at third base by trading for speedy Eduardo Nunez and girded the bullpen with right-hander Addison Reed.
As first-place clubs go, though, Boston is far from secure.
Grade: B
New York Yankees (57-48)
After impressively revamping the farm system, general manager Brian Cashman dipped into his stash to acquire Gray, stabilizing a rotation that looked like a liability after Michael Pineda's Tommy John surgery.
Cashman also cashed in chips to strengthen the bullpen by netting relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox.
Questions loom in the back end of the starting five. Rookie sensation Aaron Judge is enduring an inevitable slump.
The Yanks hold the AL's top wild-card position, however, and are a half-game behind the rival Red Sox. For an alleged "rebuild," this one's moving pretty fast.
Grade: B+
Tampa Bay Rays (55-53)
Who doesn't root for the Tampa Bay Rays?
A perennial afterthought in the AL East, the Rays are in contention, and even added an impact player at the deadline.
That would be Lucas Duda, who is hitting .333 with a 1.554 OPS since arriving from the New York Mets and brings some notable Instagram intrigue.
Whether the Rays can hang with the Red Sox and Yankees remains to be seen, but they'll be a fun squad to follow from here to late September.
Grade: B+
Baltimore Orioles (52-54)
Instead of selling valuable trade assets such as closer Zach Britton, the Baltimore Orioles opted to make moderate deadline additions, including grabbing right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Nobody is running away with the American League East," said executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette, per ESPN.com. "The teams are so evenly matched. If you make a move here or there and it jells, who knows? We still have some hope that we can make the playoffs."
The Orioles' fourth-place standing, sub-.500 record and minus-66 run differential tell a different tale.
Grade: D+
Toronto Blue Jays (50-57)
After making two straight playoff appearances, the Toronto Blue Jays are stuck in the division basement.
They didn't gut the roster at the deadline, though they moved ancillary pieces such as Liriano and reliever Smith. Notably, they held on to third baseman and former AL MVP Josh Donaldson.
Fluttering past the Orioles is a distinct possibility, but the Jays' window appears to be closing.
Grade: D+
National League West
Los Angeles Dodgers (75-31)
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball and a comfortable double-digit division lead over their wild-card squabbling rivals in the NL West.
They have the best team ERA in either league and rank among the top five in runs scored and OPS. They've snapped off nine straight wins.
Oh, and they added ace right-hander Yu Darvish in an eleventh-hour deadline deal with the Texas Rangers that didn't cost them any of their top three prospects.
The only significant concern at this point is the health of Clayton Kershaw's back. Without the best pitcher on the planet at full strength, the Dodgers' chances of winning their first pennant and championship since 1988 trend downward.
Assuming Kershaw returns triumphant like he did last season, however, you're looking at the prohibitive World Series favorite.
Grade: A+
Colorado Rockies (61-46)
The Colorado Rockies addressed their wobbly bullpen by acquiring All-Star right-hander Pat Neshek from the Phillies. They acknowledged an uncertain catching situation by getting backstop Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers.
Neither is a savior by himself, but both represent the Rockies' new trajectory. This is a team in full-on contention mode.
Why not? Catching the Dodgers is untenable, but a wild-card slot is within reach. And hosting the play-in game at Coors Field is a viable option if Colorado can fend off the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks.
Grade: A
Arizona Diamondbacks (60-46)
Speaking of those D-Backs, they've sputtered a bit of late, losing six of their last 10.
They still boast the division's second-best run differential at plus-112, however, and an offense fronted by under-the-radar MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt.
Right-hander Zack Greinke, meanwhile, has regained his ace-like form and would be a formidable weapon in the one-and-done Wild Card Game, Mile High altitude or no.
Grade: A
San Diego Padres (48-58)
The San Diego Padres may regret not selling high on reliever Brad Hand. Then again, he's controlled through 2019.
In other news...well. They're the Padres, a rebuilding franchise that was supposed to be bad and has been, though they can hang their hat on the fact that another NL West club has been even worse.
Grade: C-
San Francisco Giants (41-67)
The San Francisco Giants entered the 2017 season as a popular, if not consensus pick to compete in the NL West.
Pause for a moment and let that sink in.
If not for the exploits of All-Star catcher Buster Posey, the lone consistent performer on a team that has imploded in nearly every facet, the Giants might lose 120 games.
Instead, they'll probably only lose 100 or so. Pour a stiff drink, Giants fans, pop in those commemorative World Series Blu-rays and tune out till the 2018 amateur draft.
Grade: F
National League Central
Chicago Cubs (57-48)
The defending champs are finally making their move.
After spending much of the season looking up at the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs have reclaimed first place by going 14-3 since the All-Star break.
The Quintana trade boosted a shaky rotation and the swagger has apparently returned.
"It's back," first baseman Anthony Rizzo said, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times. "All those good vibes, all those good juices that we've had for the last couple years are back."
The Cubbies get dinged for their slow start relative to expectations, but they're ascending at the right time.
Grade: B-
Milwaukee Brewers (56-52)
Where the Cubs were expected to run away with the division, the Brewers were assumed to be a rebuilding club destined for a losing record.
The fact that they held first place for much of the first half and are still above .500 is an accomplishment worth lauding.
Management should likewise be commended for not cashing in any blue chips at the trade deadline. There's nothing wrong with blossoming ahead of schedule, but for small-market clubs like Milwaukee, patience is a virtue.
Grade: A-
St. Louis Cardinals (52-54)
The St. Louis Cardinals were stuck between buy and sell mode ahead of the trade deadline and wound up doing neither.
Instead, they'll apparently coast through the season with a roster that might be good enough for a fringe wild-card bid but isn't close to championship-caliber.
General manager Michael Girsch summed it up after the deadline slipped past, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
"It is frustrating. I think we were busy. I know we can’t prove that to anyone, but we were busy. We were talking to everybody about everything. We discussed all sorts of options. It is very frustrating to come to the end of the month and not have something to show for the time and effort and to make the organization better."
Grade: D+
Pittsburgh Pirates (51-55)
The Pittsburgh Pirates shuffled the deck chairs at the deadline, sending reliever Tony Watson to the Dodgers and acquiring reliever Joaquin Benoit from the Phillies.
They're only 6.5 games off the division pace, but their minus-32 run differential indicates they aren't bound for October glory.
As former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen put it, per the Associated Press, the Pirates will "just work with what we got here."
Grade: D
Cincinnati Reds (43-63)
For a team mired in last place with veteran pieces to sell, the Cincinnati Reds were remarkably quiet at the deadline.
We know first baseman and franchise icon Joey Votto isn't going anywhere. But what about the likes of shortstop Zack Cozart, starting pitcher Scott Feldman and reliever Drew Storen?
Sure, the Reds could swap all three if they clear waivers. Cincinnati's abysmal record combined with its lack of trade activity, however, makes for a low grade.
Grade: D-
National League East
Washington Nationals (63-42)
The Washington Nationals are cruising toward a division title. They buttressed a suspect bullpen by adding Doolittle, Madson and Twins closer Brandon Kintzler.
They'd better hope ace Max Scherzer's neck issue—which caused him to exit Tuesday's game, per ESPN.com—isn't serious.
Assuming it's not, Bryce Harper's gang is the most serious threat to the Dodgers in the NL.
Grade: A
Miami Marlins (50-55)
Slugger Giancarlo Stanton floated through the trade-rumor sea but stayed put. Now, the Miami Marlins have wriggled into second place in the NL East.
Still, at five games below .500 and with a minus-19 run differential, they're not about to become a factor.
The biggest story in South Beach is the sale of the team by polarizing owner Jeffrey Loria, and whether Stanton will remain a Marlin through the coming winter.
Grade: C-
New York Mets (48-56)
The Mets made some moves, sending Duda to Tampa Bay and reliever Addison Reed to the Red Sox for bankable prospects and acquiring controllable closer AJ Ramos from the Marlins.
A smattering of deadline activity doesn't mask the fact that New York was supposed to be a serious playoff contender and is instead buried in third place with zero October dreams.
If injured ace Noah Syndergaard returns healthy and recently called-up shortstop Amed Rosario blossoms into a star, perhaps there will be hope for next year.
At the moment, the mood is dour in Queens.
Grade: D+
Atlanta Braves (48-57)
The Atlanta Braves briefly teased winning ways, but have dropped six straight and nine of their last 10. They failed to trade pieces such as veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips.
Top infield prospect Ozzie Albies got the call Tuesday, which gives the tomahawk-chopping masses something to follow.
Overall, though, the Braves' first season in their shiny new stadium has been underwhelming, even considering the modest expectations.
Grade: C-
Philadelphia Phillies (39-65)
The Phillies were active at the deadline, trading Neshek, Hellickson, Benoit and infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick.
None of the players the Phils acquired cracked MLB.com's list of their top-20 prospects, however. In the end, a team that appeared to be on the climb last season will contend only for the worst record in the game.
Grade: D
All statistics and standings current as of Tuesday and courtesy of MLB.com and Baseball-Reference unless otherwise noted.