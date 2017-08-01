Crockett Gillmore Underwent Season-Ending Knee Surgery on MCL Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore will miss the entire 2017 season after undergoing knee surgery to repair his MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Injuries limited Gillmore to just seven games last season after he enjoyed a career year in 2015.

Two seasons ago, Gillmore led all Ravens tight ends with 33 receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2014 third-round pick out of Colorado State had just eight grabs for 71 yards and one touchdown in 2016, though, as injuries and the return of Dennis Pitta limited his effectiveness.

Gillmore was expected to take on a greater role this season following Pitta's release, and he represents the latest in a long line of significant injuries at the tight end position for Baltimore.

While the 25-year-old won't be in the picture this season, the Ravens do boast some solid depth at tight end.

Veteran Benjamin Watson will return after missing all of 2016 with an injury. The Ravens also still have Maxx Williams, and they signed former New York Giant Larry Donnell at the end of July.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has shown a propensity for utilizing his tight ends often, but he'll miss the sure-handedness and blocking ability of Gillmore in 2017.