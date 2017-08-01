Michael Jordan Says LaVar Ball Couldn't Beat Him 1-on-1 If He Were 'One-Legged'

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan said LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, couldn't beat him in a one-on-one game, even if he only had one leg.

Ryne Nelson of Slam Online passed along comments MJ made Monday about the elder Ball's previous claims he could take down the NBA GOAT in a head-to-head battle.

"You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn't deserve a response, but I'ma give it to you because you asked the question," Jordan said. "I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

Here's a look at the full Ball portion of the Q&A session from Michael Jordan Flight School in Santa Barbara, California, via Bay Area HQ:

The attention-seeking Ball has been making headlines consistently throughout 2017, but few remarks generated more buzz than his bold claims about how he'd do against Jordan.

In March, he told Josh Peter of USA Today the games wouldn't have even been close: "Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one."

"I would just back [Jordan] in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left," Ball added. "He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot 'cause he can't go around me. He's not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim."

He doubled down on those claims during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June, saying he'd make MJ "cry" if he ever faced off against him (around 1:00 mark):

Jordan won six NBA championships, was named the league's MVP five times and earned 14 All-Star selections during his 15 seasons in the NBA spanning two decades. He was also named to the All-NBA First Team 10 times, the All-Defensive First Team nine times and won two Olympic gold medals with the United States.

Ball averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds across 26 games at Washington State. He shot 40.4 percent from the field.