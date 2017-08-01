Gareon Conley Releases Statement After Dismissal of Rape Allegations

D. ROSS CAMERON/Associated Press

One day after a grand jury decided to not bring charges against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, he issued a statement about having the rape allegations dismissed.

Conley issued this statement to TMZ Sports:

"I am thankful that this burden has been lifted as I enter training camp with my new teammates and organization. I am thankful to the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland police for reaching a conclusion based on the facts, not speculation. I am thankful to the Raiders organization for believing in me, drafting me, and supporting me."

"Finally, I am thankful to my agent and my team for never relenting in their defense of me as a person and client."

"The past few months have been extremely trying for me and my family. Although I was the target of malicious and false accusations, I do realize however that I could've exercised better judgment and that there are still lessons for me to take away and grow from."

"I look forward to earning my role with the Raiders and hopefully rewarding them for believing in me."

Conley was accused on April 27 of sexual assault by a woman at a Cleveland hotel, with the incident allegedly taking place on April 9. He met with Cleveland police regarding the investigation on May 1.

The Raiders drafted Conley in the first round with the 24th overall pick. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on draft night that Conley was asked by a team with interest in selecting him to take a polygraph test, which he agreed to and passed.

Because the allegations against Conley occurred before the draft, he is not subject to a fine or suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.