    Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Not Open to Cavaliers Trade Amid Kyrie Irving Saga

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks walks off the court after the 114-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    There's still no resolution to Carmelo Anthony's quest to be traded, but the Cleveland Cavaliers don't appeal to the 10-time All-Star in light of their current drama involving Kyrie Irving

    Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Anthony remains steadfast in his desire to only be traded to the Houston Rockets, with the Cavaliers no longer being of interest due to Irving's request to be dealt. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on July 3 Anthony would only be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets or Cavaliers. 

    Three weeks later, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Irving wanted out of Cleveland because he no longer wanted to play alongside LeBron James. The Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat were listed as Irving's preferred destinations. 

    The Rockets have retooled their roster this offseason by acquiring Chris Paul in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. 

    The Cavaliers, who aren't obligated to trade Irving, have been in the NBA Finals each of the past three seasons and won the 2016 NBA championship. 

    Anthony is signed through next season with a player option for 2018-19. The 33-year-old has only reached the conference finals once in his career, during the 2008-09 season with the Denver Nuggets. 

