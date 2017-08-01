Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Not Open to Cavaliers Trade Amid Kyrie Irving Saga

Elsa/Getty Images

There's still no resolution to Carmelo Anthony's quest to be traded, but the Cleveland Cavaliers don't appeal to the 10-time All-Star in light of their current drama involving Kyrie Irving.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Anthony remains steadfast in his desire to only be traded to the Houston Rockets, with the Cavaliers no longer being of interest due to Irving's request to be dealt.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on July 3 Anthony would only be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets or Cavaliers.

Three weeks later, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Irving wanted out of Cleveland because he no longer wanted to play alongside LeBron James. The Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat were listed as Irving's preferred destinations.

The Rockets have retooled their roster this offseason by acquiring Chris Paul in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cavaliers, who aren't obligated to trade Irving, have been in the NBA Finals each of the past three seasons and won the 2016 NBA championship.

Anthony is signed through next season with a player option for 2018-19. The 33-year-old has only reached the conference finals once in his career, during the 2008-09 season with the Denver Nuggets.