    Athletics Investigating Security Guard Attack on Fan Captured on Video

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JULY 31: Chad Pinder #18 of the Oakland Athletics dives into home plate to score a run ahead of a tag from Nick Hundley #5 of the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at the Oakland Coliseum on July 31, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 8-5. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
    Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

    The Oakland Athletics announced there will be an investigation into an incident involving a security guard and a fan during Monday night's 8-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

    On Tuesday, Filipa Ioannou of the San Francisco Chronicle reported video of the altercation shows a female security staffer striking another woman in the third deck. Witnesses alleged the attack "appeared unprovoked and that the security guard was booed when she returned to the area."

    The A's posted a message on social media about the situation:

    Ioannou noted other members of the security team were forced to restrain the guard.

    Daniel M. Jimenez of the Mercury News provided video from the hectic aftermath:

    Ethan Gaines of KNBR added "other security guards in the area were described as allegedly being aggressive toward fans as well."

    Matt Keller of ABC 7 News reported Oakland police eventually arrived on scene to "clear things out and restore order."

    Details about what happened leading up to the incident weren't immediately released.

