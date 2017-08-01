Athletics Investigating Security Guard Attack on Fan Captured on Video

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced there will be an investigation into an incident involving a security guard and a fan during Monday night's 8-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

On Tuesday, Filipa Ioannou of the San Francisco Chronicle reported video of the altercation shows a female security staffer striking another woman in the third deck. Witnesses alleged the attack "appeared unprovoked and that the security guard was booed when she returned to the area."

The A's posted a message on social media about the situation:

Ioannou noted other members of the security team were forced to restrain the guard.

Daniel M. Jimenez of the Mercury News provided video from the hectic aftermath:

Ethan Gaines of KNBR added "other security guards in the area were described as allegedly being aggressive toward fans as well."

Matt Keller of ABC 7 News reported Oakland police eventually arrived on scene to "clear things out and restore order."

Details about what happened leading up to the incident weren't immediately released.