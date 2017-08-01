WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around John Cena, Shane McMahon and More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam is rapidly approaching, and the rumor mill is heating up in regards to the event's biggest stars, proposed matches and storyline developments that may occur come August 20 in Brooklyn.

From notes about John Cena's plans beyond SummerSlam to speculation on a top match for the summertime spectacular, the world of wrestling has become much more interesting ahead of the enormous pay-per-view offering that awaits fans in just over two weeks.

What should fans watch for as they prepare for the 30th incarnation of the massive summer blockbuster?

John Cena to Raw

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reports John Cena's brief stay with the SmackDown Live brand will come to an end at SummerSlam.

"We mentioned over the weekend that Cena, who is currently billed as "a free agent," is scheduled for his first Raw pay-per-view since the Draft last year with WWE No Mercy at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 24. Cena will actually stop working SmackDown televised events with the SummerSlam go-home show on Tuesday, August 15. After that, he is only scheduled to work Monday Night Raw tapings and Raw pay-per-views."

This should be no great surprise to fans. From the moment it was mentioned in a series of return video packages that Cena was a "free agent," it was expected that he would leave SmackDown Live in the rear-view mirror for Raw.

After all, it only makes sense for the franchise star to appear on the flagship show.

Obviously, that significantly lowers expectations that Cena will leave SummerSlam with his 17th world title if and when he challenges Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. What that means for the Raw brand and its Universal Championship, and any potential plans for Cena, is the question.

Even if the leader of the Cenation pops up on Monday nights, his availability is already in question.

Monday, Cena revealed through his official Twitter account that he has been cast in the Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee. He will need to take time to shoot that major motion picture, meaning the likelihood is a consistent presence with the red brand is extremely low.

If nothing else, Cena appearing on Raw freshes things up a bit and gives that brand a shot of star power it does not have beyond Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, SmackDown Live once again gets the proverbial shaft, but the immensely talented in-ring performers that show touts will do everything in their power to ensure the blue brand's quality does not suffer too much.

Credit: WWE.com

The Legit Heel

The long-awaited heel turn of Sasha Banks may finally be happening if reports from Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman are any indication.

"There's more talk of Sasha Banks turning heel soon."

Sure, there's been "talk" of Banks turning heel for months now and starting a rivalry with Bayley but following recent booking decisions, it appears as though The Boss may be en route to rediscovering the persona that helped her captivate fans and build her brand.

The July 24 episode of Raw saw Banks appear edgier during a backstage back-and-forth with Bayley, then look heartbroken and frustrated following her defeat to her hug-loving bestie. Look for that to be the emphasis for the heel turn that reinvigorates Banks for the rest of 2017.

Credit: WWE.com

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens At SummerSlam

On July 27, Ortman of Cageside Seats suggested a Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens match could be on tap for SummerSlam.

"WWE at least wants you to think a Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon feud is brewing, possibly for a match on August 20."

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was a guest on WrestleZone.com's WZ Daily and added fuel to the proverbial fire when asked about a potential McMahon-Owens showdown.

"About two weeks ago when I saw Shane on TV I said, 'He’s getting ready for a match.' I could tell by looking at him. He’s back in the kind of similar shape he was in at WrestleMania. If they have a match it’ll be a good match. They’ll make sure nothing is left to chance with it."



At the same WrestleMania that Waltman referenced, McMahon wrestled the Match of the Night as he squared off with AJ Styles, hanging move-for-move with one of the best wrestlers in the world in what was a show-stealing contest.

The July 25 episode of SmackDown Live seemed to plant the seeds for the rivalry. McMahon announced a Triple Threat match for Owens' United States Championship, booking The Prizefighter to defend against Styles and Chris Jericho. Owens lost the match and the title, then went on a post-match rant in which he made certain demands that McMahon may or may not be inclined to grant.

The prospect of an Owens-McMahon match is intriguing. Owens tends to perform up to the moment when given a high-profile pay-per-view match, and McMahon is a big-match performer in his own right. With quality build over the next three shows, the bout could be one of the most anticipated on what promises to be a stacked SummerSlam card.